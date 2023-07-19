Extended Evening Hours Return to Hollywood Studios Fall 2023







Extended evening theme park hours return to Hollywood Studios beginning in September 2023. This article shares dates, details, and strategy for taking advantage of the Onsite Benefit for Walt Disney World Guests staying at Luxury Resort, DVC Villas, and select other hotels.

For those new to planning a Walt Disney World vacation, the theme park’s extended evening hours are the nighttime equivalent of early theme park admission.

Extended evening theme park hours have two types of resort eligibility, occur two nights a week, are at two parks, and last two hours (almost everything about the benefit happens in pairs). It’s usually every Monday at EPCOT and every Wednesday at Magic Kingdom. See ourStrategy Guide Guide to Extended Evening Hours at Walt Disney Worldfor more details on Luxury Nightly Benefits.

Early entry, on the other hand, is offered at all 4 theme parks daily, lasts 30 minutes, and every on-site resort guest is eligible, including third-party hotels on the property. Despite the expanded eligibility, early entry is also great, especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

To find out all about this benefit, see our Early Entry Strategy Guide to Walt Disney World Theme Parks. This includes where early entry works best and worst, routes to prioritize and avoid, and more.

As for extended evening hours, they will be available at Disneys Hollywood Studios on the following dates in Fall 2023:

September 30, 2023

October 5, 2023

October 11, 2023

October 19, 2023

October 25, 2023

Here is the list of attractions eligible for extended evening hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Alien whirling saucers

Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: The Smugglers’ Race

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock n Roller Coaster with Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours The Adventures Continue

Toy Story mania!

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The obvious omission from this list is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, whichwasas part of extended evening hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this past holiday season. It could be a mistake, but we assume it’s intentional.

Interestingly, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is excluded here, always closes early at Disneyland, and will use a virtual queue at Disney’s Jollywood Nights Christmas party. I wonder if there are still issues with ride reliability later in the evening.

As a consolation prize, MuppetVision 3D has been added to the list of eligible attractions.

Normally, Disneys Hollywood Studios does not participate in extended evening theme park hours. However, the DHS has madeparticipated in extended evening hours a few times last year. I was able to attend one of these evenings, and it was great. We would expect the same to happen for extended evening hours at DHS in fall 2023, and highly recommend enjoy if you are able to do so.

When DHS offers another evening hours extension, our recommendation starts with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance minutes before the park officially closes, followed by Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. After that, head the other way to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, followed by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror, before doubling back and ending at Toy Story Land with Slinky Dog Dash at the very end of the night. This will probably be the best strategy.

Even before this news, many readers asked us if extended evening hours would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Christmas 2023. We didn’t have an answer then and we still don’t know now.

Walt Disney World probably doesn’t do this as a “gift” for guests. In the past, they have done extended evening hours at DHS as an alternative to EPCOT or Magic Kingdom due to scheduling conflicts, such as private events or corporate park takeovers. These extended evening hours occurred on the same nights as their Magic Kingdom and EPCOT counterparts.

These Fall 2023 extended evening hours at Disney Studios Hollywood run on one Saturday and twice on Wednesdays and Thursdays. I can not explain it. It is possiblethese are counter-programming for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party and will help combat the crowds and displaced guests as a result. I don’t really know, though.

Two of those nights are around the busy Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples holiday weekend, which has become increasingly busy at Walt Disney World. But other dates are more random, at times in October when I wouldn’t necessarily expect chaotic crowds.

So to answer the inevitable question, I still don’t know about extended evening hours at DHS this holiday season. If the fall 2023 dates are due to displaced crowds during the holiday season, chances are it will happen again around Thanksgiving and Christmas. I wouldn’t bet on it, but I wouldn’t bet against it either. Very insightful analysis, I know.

Ultimately, we’re big fans of extended evening hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, andhopethat it is offered more. While we love that it’s available at 3 parks, we honestly would rather have it at DHS than EPCOT.

While few things are quite as enjoyable as a serene stroll through World Showcase after the park closes, the “Country Road” is often closed after a while, and ride breakdowns can make EPCOT’s extended evening hours less enjoyable or less productive. With its more compact layout and hefty shopping list, we think Disney’s Hollywood Studios is much better suited to accommodate extended evening hours.

Planning a trip to Walt Disney World?

YOUR THOUGHTS

Will you be taking advantage of extended evening theme park hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Fall 2023? Did you do it at DHS last year when it was offered? Hoping that extended evening hours return to DHS for Christmas? Disappointed with eligibility rules or non-Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction programming? Do you agree or disagree with our assessment? Questions we can help you answer? Hearing your feedback even when you disagree with us is both interesting for us and helpful for other readers, so share your thoughts below in the comments!