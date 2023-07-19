Ronald Reagan was president of SAG the last time writers and actors had a double strike





In a bizarre twist of history, the last time actors went on strike alongside writers, Ronald Reagan led the strike. Reagan, who was an actor and a Democrat before being a Republican politician, led the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) from 1947 to 1952. Then, in 1959, while SAG was negotiating with the movie studios, he returned to head the actors’ union and led them in a strike, which was a “double strike” since SAG and the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA), the writers’ union, were on strike in same time. As Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill tweeted prior to the current double strike, “To give you some context for the history of a WGA/SAG strike, the last time this happened together, not only was Eisenhower still president, but the actors’ union was led by famed organizer and socialist, Ronald Reagan.” Actors Edward Arnold and Ronald Reagan, SAG officers, in August 1947. Bettmann // Getty Images Reagan returned to lead the SAG because he was an “extremely effective leader of the SAG in the late 1940s,” writer and actor Wayne Federman explained to Slate. “At that time he was considered a liberal Democrat, but by the time he was brought back as president of the SAG to lead this strike, he had had a political conversion. I don’t think he was a registered Republican at the time, but he was definitely starting to lean that way. [for reruns].” Reagan authorized a strike, which resulted in residual payments for the films, among other victories for the union. The final agreement in 1960 “was overwhelmingly approved by the membership”, Iwan Morgan, author of Reagan: American Iconsaid The Washington Post. “They were very keen to get back to work and earn some money.” Morgan added, “He was a very good negotiator, there’s no doubt about it. Reagan would later joke that negotiating with Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, over arms reduction was nothing compared to having to negotiate with studio heads.” Morgan, however, pointed out that Reagan should not have led the SAG negotiations because at the time he was also a producer of a conflict of interest. “Some of the former stars felt that Reagan hadn’t pushed harder,” he said. Reagan resigned as SAG president in June 1960. Six years later, he would run for governor of California and win. In the 1980 presidential election, his union roots were not part of his political platforms. AFL-CIO President Lane Kirkland said at the time, “Ronald Reagan is no friend of working people. His past proves it, and we need to make sure union members have the facts against flippant rhetoric.” During his presidency, he was hostile to organized labor, especially cooking air traffic controllers on strike in 1981, which to the American labor movement. play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Emilie Burack (she) is the news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, the royal family and a range of other topics. Prior to joining T&C, she was an associate editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And instagram.

