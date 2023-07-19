Hollywood strikers write script for other industries





Have mercy on the Teamsters. The U.S. union representing 340,000 UPS workers is just two weeks away from a strike vote that could block a quarter of the country’s packages, but its thunderbolt has been stolen by two unions representing professions less likely to upend the U.S. economy. Last week, Hollywood actors joined its screenwriters in striking Tinseltowns, the first double-billed industrial action since the height of Ben-Comment. The picket lines featured stars such as Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. The Milken Institute estimates that the economic impact of strikes in Hollywood could be up to $4 billion. But they deserve special attention because they are among the first labor disputes to involve the impact of artificial intelligence and how to share the spoils in a new era of digital delivery. As intangible assets increasingly drive corporate profits, intellectual property creators expect a bigger share. These negotiations will illuminate the battles between capital and labor in other industries reshaped by technology. The studios and their suppliers disagree on many points. More important, however, is how to share streaming revenue and how AI models could replicate the work of actors and writers. The investments needed to launch streaming networks, just as Covid-19 and changing habits have eroded movie and cable TV revenues, have hit studio profits. Executives ask, reasonably, why the unions require so many people in a writers room for an eight-episode season of stranger things as for 24 episodes of Seinfeld. At the same time, AI models have raised the possibility that scripts, or at least their first drafts, will be generated without human intervention. And stars and extras alike worry that digital versions of themselves will be used without them being consulted or paid. The Hollywood crisis will provide short-term opportunities for international rivals, from Pinewood to Bollywood. American actors and writers could soon also be threatened by the next Call my agent! (coming from France) or squid game (South Korea) than Midwestern metal bashers have been by foreign competition. But other global entertainment hubs will soon have to grapple with the same questions as Hollywood. You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

The first is streaming revenue. The players demand 2% of the revenue generated by Netflix and Disney+, with this revenue being audited by an independent body. The industry resists sharing data about its successes (and failures). But it will no doubt have to share more royalties with actors and writers, who have taken the biggest hit from the move to streaming. Second, actors want to be assured that their digital likenesses will only be used with compensation and consent. The principle of paying for digital doubles seems fair. How to compensate authors for AI scripts inspired by their previous work will be harder to calculate, bearing in mind that some of these issues will require regulation to address. People on both sides were quick to point out the wealth of a few individuals at the top of the others’ industry. Actors who earn millions of dollars per film are not the friendliest representatives of struggling workers. Last week, Disney chief executive Bob Iger commented that the actors’ demands weren’t realistic rabid strikers because he had just signed a contract that would boost his annual bonus target fivefold. Barry Diller, the veteran media mogul, suggested that one way to rebuild sagging trust would be for top actors and top executives to each take a 25% pay cut. It seems an unlikely plot twist, even for Hollywood. But the industry is so high profile and the issues so resonant that how they are ultimately resolved will certainly attract a large audience.

