The record for the highest paid actor for a single film has just been broken





There are paycheques…and then there are PAYCHEQUES. When it comes to getting paid to play, there are usually two ways to do it. The first is to pay for everything upfront, which is becoming increasingly common in the age of movie streaming. And the second is paid up front, but then receives a percentage from the back end, which means that the better the film performs at the box office, the more this actor will then be paid. In the first category, the previous record holders were tied between Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War and Will Smith in King Richard, with both actors being paid $40 million upfront. In this last category, the following actors in the following films have each received around $100 million once the box office counts are tallied: Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense, Will Smith in Men In Black 3 and Tom Cruise in War of the Worlds, Mission Impossible 2 and Top Gun Maverick. For those who get paid up front, it’s reported that a new record has just been set, and the appropriate giant paycheck is apparently being sent to giant man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his role in a new celebratory action-comedy. The Red. Not a biopic of the music producer who created most of Lady Gaga’s songs (pop music fans will to like this joke), the plot of Red One is still being kept under wraps, but here’s what we know so far: Red One should be the greatest Christmas movie of all time It stars Dwayne Johnson as the awesome Callum Draft, along with Chris Evans as the Irish-sounding Jack O’Malley. The rest of the cast consists of Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, JK Simmons (as Santa), and Bonnie Hunt (as Mrs. Claus). The film is directed by Jake Kasdan (who recently directed The Rock in these two updated Jumanji films) and a script from the guy who has written seven of the eleven Fast & Furious films to date. Red One is expected to hit Prime Video before the end of the year – just in time for Christmas! – and may get a limited theatrical release before then. Oh, and the other thing we know about the movie (according to Screen Rant)… The Rock would have been paid 50 million dollars in advance for his role! It is, as they say, a spicy meatball. Related Articles:

