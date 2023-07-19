Landing a first-place headlining spot at the Hollywood Bowl is a milestone for any major musical group claiming Los Angeles as their home base. It can even mean a little more, probably, when it’s a brother’s or sister’s jubilee. Last summer was the crowning glory of homecoming queens for the Haim sisters, who earned the honor just nine years into their professional careers. This year’s first Bowl honor for beloved locals goes to the Mael brothers, who only had to wait 52 years for their own coronation concert. What five decades of friends and family is…everyone likes a slow build, right?

The brothers would never be mistaken for rank sentimentalists, but Sunday night’s Sparks show might have brought a hint of tears to a straight eye, knowing it was a childhood dream. Or at least when Ron and Russell Mael’s mother took them to see the Beatles on location in 1965, it was “probably a good upbringing”, as Russell admitted at the start of the show. At Bowl Sunday, mom probably wasn’t there, but they probably had the closest thing they had recently to a surrogate parent, director Edgar Wright, whose outreach documentary “The Sparks Brothers” can be vaguely said to have kind of nurtured them through some sort of finish line. (The show’s closing photo seen above, along with some video clips below, are courtesy of Wright’s backstage camera.)

But enough of what the show meant to them. What did it mean to us LA Sparks fans to want music you can dance to as well as a goodbye moment? The great irony of any Sparks show in a mid-modern era is that it’s going to be both fulfilling and frustrating – the former because of the massive catalog that they have to rely on, and the latter because of, you know, the massive catalog that they have to rely on. The 23-song setlist they’ve mostly stuck to for the entire international tour now drawing to a close can logically average just under one song from each of the 25 albums they’ve released since their 1971 debut, and with five numbers taken from their excellent latest effort, “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte,” that doesn’t mean a whole lot of “propaganda” for everyone. The entire early ’80s KROQ era that made them icons for a certain subset of local fandoms was represented by a single song, “Angst in My Pants,” this time around.

Yet the fan’s loss of “I Predict” was the gain of even more OG fans hearing “Beaver O’Lindy,” from their second album, “A Woofer in Tweeter’s Clothing,” played on tour for the first time since…well, since ever, since this oddity didn’t even score a performance in 1972. (Dear reader, my heart skipped a beat.) ped, a refreshing reminder that, in their 70s, the Maels s are committed to always keeping it fresh. Aside, like Bob Dylan, how many rock artists with a pedigree spanning more than five decades make setlists that look like they’ve mostly been pulled out of a hat on the eve of a tour — and make that sequencing at least as fun and vital to audiences as if they’d gone straight to a list of their most popular Spotifys? Birds of a feather, they and Bob are.

There was no need for a bathroom break as the Maels did those five dips in “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte,” which benefited from guest dancer Cate Blanchett’s co-signing for the title track video. More importantly than this PR bonus, it is a very good Sparks album…one you could lend to a curious young friend who just saw Wright’s doc and make them feel like they understand what it’s all about, without even having to offer “Kimono My House” as an appetizer first. Beyond the electro-pop of this title number, reminiscent of their happiest turn-of-the-century synth days, the safest new number is “Nothing’s As Good As You Say”, which Russell describes as being about the instant weariness and desire to return to the womb of a 10 p.m. baby. The song itself is something of a Sparks’ fountain of youth, reminiscing about their more guitar-focused days of the early and mid-’70s. Probably the oddest pick to include in the live set was “We Go Dancing,” a rather sinister song about Kim Jong Un deciding to make raves mandatory in North Korea. It most closely resembles a snippet of their cinematic songwriting “Annette”, though the songs in the film weren’t a barrel of laughs, whereas “We Go Dances” is, in its eccentric “‘They Shoot Horses, Don’t They’ goes in fascist rave fashion”.

While the setlists have a huge turnover from tour to tour, almost nothing has changed on the Sparks’ basic live exercise. Yes, most – not all – of the material is funny, although almost never LOL-funny. The casual listener might not even notice the spirit was on if it weren’t for how the brothers resemble one of the classic comedy teams, how split they are complementary characters. Russell Mael is the flamboyant, carefree straight man, giving voice to the tongue-in-cheek lyrics of utterly stoic keyboardist Ron Mael. It’s a bit like “Cyrano de Bergerac”, as if Cyrano had forgotten that he was supposed to write for a matinee idol rather than out of insecurity or a particular sense of observation. Russell delivers this strange news with all the aplomb of the most confidant rocker in the world. Ron draws attention especially for being so openly a No-attention-seeker that he made audiences laugh simply by being seen in a sternly stoic close-up during one of the night’s otherwise high-energy numbers, “Music That You Can Dance To”.

But Ron’s role is also to break character several times a night, in (with apologies to Peter Frampton) Nebbish Comes Alive moments in the series. There was an unusual rap from a suddenly standing role Ron during “Shopping Mall of Love,” followed by his long-running dance routine in an interlude of “Number One in Heaven,” a deliberately grating choreography that doesn’t go like a vaudeville day. In these very isolated outbursts of Ron, the exception proves he’s the great comedic silent partner of rock ‘n’ roll, a medium that doesn’t have many other contenders for that exact title. They almost don’t need to write comedy, when there’s just enough of it in the visual joke that the brothers couldn’t relate.

Not to mention the four-man crack band who stuck to a slightly raised platform in the background, on perhaps the cleanest, most understated set the Bowl has ever staged for a rock show. There was no undue emphasis on Sparks as a band – no pretense that any of the instrumental bits deserved someone stepping in to share the forced chemistry with the Maels – although the spotlight did shine on the shredding during a thrilling stretch of a “Bon Voyage” or “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Two Of Us”. It’s not ego but design sense that keeps gamers in the background; Russell happily introduced all of the players at the end of the show.

Few people came to the Bowl to parse the lyrics, probably, but some lines stand out nonetheless: “The writers are here and they’re a little conceited,” in the opener “So May We Start,” from “Annette,” provided a reason to pause so Ron could strike an eyebrow pose. “A rainbow is forming, but we’re colorblind” – naturally, an invitation to light up the Bowl headband in splendid colors. “They say my voice will change” – well, East is there a funnier Sparks line than this? The fan’s eternal hope is that Russell never loses his falsetto. No sign of that yet, that’s for sure.

Most acts from this great vintage would have openings and closings long locked in place by now, and “This Town…” is always going to feel pretty much penultimate. But one of the great things about Sparks’ recent output is that they’ve written natural intro and out material themselves — with the Oscar-nominated “So May We Start?” sounding like a solid launch song for the rest of their career. And then, for any extended finale, they have three numbers that seem like the right kind of contemplation to send an audience over. “Gee That Was Fun” is the most sadly hilarious of these goodbye songs, with the singer admitting that “I would have been on my phone less / I would have been in the zone more / If I had known” the end was near. (About a relationship? A gig? About life?) “All That” is the seriously serious counterpart to that, a final number that oozes love, friendship, or maybe fandom, as surely and (surprisingly) earnestly as Taylor Swift’s “Long Live.” In the middle is “My baby takes me home,” a number that consists almost entirely of the title phrase repeated dozens of times. Its minimalism may have been irritating the first few times someone heard it, but over time, as the Sparks brothers clearly intended, it came to feel like a soothing bedtime mantra.

It’s bizarre that, over 50+ years, Sparks hasn’t been more influential as a unit than he has been. In fact, a lot of bands will quote them – but who really went out of their way to make the kind of seriocomic observations that Ron writes so easily? Not many, although you can name bands that have a mostly witty nature, like the Mountain Goats, or…hey, look, which is that very apt opening act of the Hollywood Bowl: They Might Be Giants. But TMBG leans more towards outright absurdity than Sparks, with the Maels’ feet firmly planted in the wistful soil of gallows humor. It’s perhaps fitting that few other songwriters or bands have tried to “be” Sparks; either you have the comedy writing gene or you don’t, and most people who get into rock ‘n’ roll don’t do it for the smirks. Either way, the idea that Ron in particular hasn’t ceased to be amused by life’s essential anecdotal is part of the secret handshake that Sparks fans share – the knowledge that we have to laugh (but almost never, never LOL) to not cry into your coffee bean and tea leaf.

Arrogance isn’t a natural part of the Sparks ethos, unless you rely on Russell’s assertiveness jumping and dancing. But when they released a cheeky song called “When Can I Sing ‘My Way'” all the way back in 1994, I wasn’t quite sure they were joking longing for an increased level of Frank Sinatra parting pride, or straight. They had certainly earned it even then. The duo performed it again on Sunday night (it’s one of the few true staples of their show), and now, seeing the embrace of homecoming, they felt the rhetorical question had an answer. On July 16, 2023, they got to sing “My Way” — figuratively speaking, mind you — while commanding the marquee at the most iconic show biz venue of them all.

Set list: