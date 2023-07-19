The tree falls in the house in Hollywood; no injuries reported – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A Hollywood family is wondering what to do next after a tree fell on the roof and left a huge hole at 7440 Hope St.

According to local residents, a tree fell after being struck by lightning shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

7News’ camera captured the downed tree while it was inside the damaged house.

Jamaila Mendez, a resident, said her mother was home when the incident happened and saw what happened.

My mom was home at the time, and the tree fell, and the lighting hit and hit the tree, and it crashed sideways on top of the roof, and it blew a hole in the bathroom, and there’s a beehive in the tree that’s, now everywhere, Mendez said.

Mendez was not home at the time of the incident, but she said upon entering the house she saw the mess in the bathroom where part of the ceiling had collapsed onto the tiled floor.

When I got home I saw the big gaping hole in the bathroom, Mendez said.

The backyard was more of a problem for this family as a beehive was in the tree which caused several bees to escape into the yard of the house.

7 News caught bees all over the trunk and residents said it could cause delays in repairing damage to the home.

No one can access it, until they come in and clean the hive first, Mendez said.

Four people who are tenants live in the house and are now trying to figure out how long it will take to fix this problem.

The FPL people were already there, and the city said we had to clear the area first, the fire trucks came and they said they couldn’t come in until the bees were gone, Mendez said.

A crew cut and threw pieces of a tree from the side of a house and onto a large pile.

Isidora Mendez was shocked when she saw their garden tree cut in half.

It hit the top of the ceiling, and I mean the roof and I was shocked, she said. It was raining very hard.

Mendez was home when it happened and his family has rented this house along Hope Street for several years.

So, I was shopping and I heard a loud thundering noise, and then things that I know, I heard, I saw and looked, I saw the tree coming towards us, Mendez said. So when I walked around, I looked in the bathroom, there was a big hole above the toilet.

Chunks of the ceiling fell onto the tiles, leaving the family of four with bigger problems.

Well do it, I hope, I mean that’s all we can do, Mendez said.

The red cross stopped to talk to the family and they packed up and left.

I have medical issues and stuff, so we go through a lot day to day, but we were good,” Mendez said.

Officials placed a warning sign on the front door calling the rental unsafe.

No injuries were reported in the rented house, but parts of the tree broke through the roof.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox