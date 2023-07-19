Entertainment
Simu Liu praises ‘RRR’, says ‘I want to be in a Bollywood movie’
[Source]
‘Barbie’ actor Simu Liu wants to be in a Bollywood movie.
Praise “RRR”: Interview an Indian publication pink villaTHE Star “Shang-Chi” praises Oscar-winning film “RRR,” saying, RRR this year was so phenomenal. It was absolutely amazing. And, it blew me away.
Comparison “Barbie”: Liu also compared Bollywood to his most recent film, the next “Barbie.”
There’s, you know, just the emphasis on musicality. There’s such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors play and they sing and there must be such a triple threat and yeah, I feel like, uh, you know , I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to watch Bollywood and want to, you know, kind of want to participate and want to be a part of it somehow.
The actor was transparent about the training he went through to prepare for the Ken’s role in the next movie, poster behind the scenes videos of the process on his social networks.
Bollywood dreams: Continuing, Liu expressed a desire to star in a Bollywood movie, especially one with a dance number:
So, yes, I put it there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie,” Liu said. “I want to be in a Bollywood dance number. Uh, so I really want this to happen.
“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits theaters on July 21.
