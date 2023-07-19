DATES announced for return of extended evening hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





If you’re planning a visit to Disney World and want to spend more time in the parks with LESS crowds, we have an update you need to know. Extra Magic Hours are gone, but 2 replacement offers – Early Theme Park Entry and Extended Evening Hours – are now in their place. Typically, extended evening hours are available at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, though on rarer occasions Hollywood Studios has also made the list. And soon, Hollywood Studios fans will be able to enjoy it again! On the Extended Evening Hours website, Disney noted that the special hotel benefit will be available at Hollywood Studios on select nights this fall. More specifically, it will be offered on September 30, October 5, October 11, October 19 and October 25, 2023. This is a pretty big update because the perk is not usually offered at this park (it’s usually only available there during particularly busy seasons like holidays and spring break). For those unfamiliar with it, extended evening hours are a perk exclusively for guests staying at Deluxe Disney World Resorts, Deluxe Villas and other select resorts. It gives eligible guests the option to stay at certain parks LATER in the day than “traditional” guests. But it is only available on certain nights in certain parks. Note that only some rides remain open during extended evening hours. At Hollywood Studios, this includes larger attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania! and the Tower of Terror. He’s noticeably missing from this Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance list, so it’s important to keep him in mind. Again, this benefit is only available to people staying at select hotels. You can see the full list of qualifying places below. If you’re staying at an eligible hotel and planning to visit on the dates that extended evening hours are available at Hollywood Studios, this is a perk you might not want to miss. Because it’s limited to certain guests, it may give you the ability to ride rides with shorter waits and enjoy an emptier park. Just note that you will need valid park admission and a valid park pass. If you have a ticket with the ability to jump, you can have a Park Pass for another park (but you must have entered your first park of the day before heading later to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for extended evening hours). We’ll be keeping an eye out for more updates that may alter your travel plans, so stay tuned for that. Click here to see shared details on a SECRET BENEFIT for the Hollywood Studios Holiday Party! Will you take advantage of this benefit? Tell us in the comments! Post a comment

