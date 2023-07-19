Hollywood has a two-part problem

Forget the writers’ strike or the latest actors’ strike, Hollywood faces a bigger problem: the two sides. All the other movies this year end abruptly in the middle of a scene, forcing audiences to wait another year or two for the conclusion. It’s a frustrating tactic designed to extract more money from our pockets.

Fast X kicked off the summer trend, abruptly going black in a final action sequence that shows Dom and his child facing a wall of flames. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surprisingly rolls out the credits after culminating in an epic finale, leaving viewers to wait until at least March 2024. This week’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One splits Tom Cruises’ latest adventure into two massive films, dragging it unnecessarily.

What is Hollywood?

Imagine watching Titanic for two hours, only to see the credits right before the ship hits the iceberg. Sorry, you have to wait another year to see the really good stuff.

I remember the audience’s shocked reaction to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring when it ended without a definitive conclusion. The camera pans, revealing that Frodo and Sam’s adventure has just begun. However, The Lord of the Rings saga consisted of three separate novels that came together to form one giant story. Peter Jackson condensed a 20+ hour story into 10 hours without a hitch.

Dead Reckoning is entertaining, but lacks enough substance to warrant a running time of nearly three hours, let alone another movie. I feel like Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie wrote a wish list of action scenes and realized it was too much for one movie but not enough for two, so they filled in the first part. This is evident in the excessively long action sequences and the surplus of explanatory dialogue and redundant character rhythms that slow production down.

Likewise, Across the Spider-Verse could have cut about 20 minutes without missing a beat. And no matter Vin Diesel’s ego, no Fast and Furious movie should exceed 90 minutes.

Nor is it a new phenomenon. The Hunger Games and Harry Potter have each split their latest entries in half, leaving more room for the action in the second part but overwhelming viewers with a winding first half overloaded with exposition. There are certainly more effective ways to tell a story. If The Godfather can deliver its sprawling tale in less than three hours, the creative team behind Fast X has no excuse not to do the same.

Of course, this tactic likely stems from Hollywood’s attempt to compete with the streaming craze. TV shows are just as guilty of stretching a short story out over three or four seasons, sometimes even longer, until the creative well runs out. This allows the creators to avoid the disappointing conclusions moviegoers have endured in endless waves of lackluster third episodes for decades. By extending franchises indefinitely, there is always the promise of better things in the future. Obi-Wan Kenobi may have disappointed, but there’s still Season 2 to look forward to, right?

Likewise, a two-part film ensures that the first half will bring in a huge amount of money and leave viewers looking forward to the finale. Even if the second half doesn’t perform as well as the first, as was the case with Hunger Games, the studio still makes a fortune. Catching Fire Parts 1 and 2 had a collective production cost of $285 million (before marketing and distribution) and earned $1.413 billion at the worldwide box office. Financially, the tactic makes sense.

However, artistically, this is not enough.

Would you rather have two decent Dead Reckonings or one amazing Mission: Impossible movie? Quality must take precedence over quantity.

Personally, I appreciate the concise storytelling. Some of the greatest movies of all time run around two hours without sacrificing character, story, or action: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars, ET, Casablanca, Rear Window, Mad Max: Fury Road, Jurassic Park, Aliens, and more. Sure, one could split Raiders into two movies, filling the first half with more action and unnecessary dialogue, but would that make the movie any better?

(As a side note, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, and Denis Villeneuve are the only directors I trust to deliver a quality blockbuster over two hours in length. Others don’t need to apply.)

Hopefully this isn’t the start of a new trend. Next summer’s lineup is packed with sequels like Mufasa, Twisters, Captain America: Brave New World, Furiosa, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, among others. While I understand studios’ desire to make money, there’s only artistic value these IPs can offer before they become obsolete.

As the old saying goes: more is not always better.