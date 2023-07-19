The Bear season 2 – The Minnesota Daily





The second season of The Bear, which premiered June 22 on Hulu, was nominated for 13 Emmys last Wednesday. The Bear is about a chef named Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his efforts to reinvent his brother Micheals’ restaurant after his suicide. The second season further develops the relationships between Carmys’ family and friends as they build the restaurant. With only 10 episodes of around 30 minutes each, some may feel the need to speed up the gripping story as quickly as possible. However, the decor, performances, plans and music demand the full attention of the audience. While season one offered the viewer a window into a frighteningly hectic restaurant kitchen, season two shifts to a more optimistic perspective. However, season two continues to provide the same anxiety-inducing scream matches and time crunches as season one. While you may have to pause the TV to walk around the living room and take a deep breath, you may also find yourself smiling at the incredibly human performances and conversations. There isn’t a single standout performance in The Bear, there are too many to count. Look no further than the list of Emmy nominations for proof. Nominations for casting include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and two nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt). Those who weren’t nominated still did an outstanding job of bringing depth and life to their characters in their roles. In season two episode four, titled Honeydew, restaurant baker Marcus (Lionel Boyce) travels to Copenhagen to learn new baking techniques but struggles to leave Chicago and his sick mother. Boyce’s performance conveyed all the naivety and guilt that comes with new experiences and leaving home. In addition to the cast nominations, The Bear was nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation. The soundtrack for this show is perfectly chosen, whether it’s incorporated into the plot or the background noise. In the third season episode, titled Sundae, Richie, Carmy’s cousin and co-worker at the restaurant, drops off his daughter, Eva, at her mother’s. As she gets out of the car, he says: What about Eva? I also like Taylor Swift. I just needed a break. After several bad decisions made by Richie in later episodes, he is sent to study at another restaurant kitchen. There he meets experts in the hotel industry. In episode seven titled Forks, Richie comes home from work singing Taylor Swift’s Love Story. It perfectly exemplifies the childlike wonder Richie feels in the episode at rediscovering his passion for people while reincorporating an earlier throwaway comment. When it’s not Taylor Swift, the Bears’ classic Midwestern dad-rock soundtrack fits incredibly into the episodes, featuring artists such as Wilco, The Smashing Pumpkins and The Replacements. Although The Bear hasn’t been officially renewed for a season three, season two left several questions unanswered, such as the unread messages and voicemails Marcus received from his mother’s babysitter in the final episode. With a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the Emmys approaching in September, there’s demand for more of these characters and heartfelt story.

