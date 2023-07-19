Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff seen in his beautifully restored 1968 Fiat India 1100 vintage sedan





Jackie Shroff is an actor who has a great taste for cars and motorcycles. We featured the actor’s expensive, custom cars and bikes on our website. Few people know that Jackie Shroff is a car and bike enthusiast. It is usually spotted in regular cheap cars on the road. In addition to expensive cars, Jackie Shroff also has cars like Toyota Innova and Isuzu V-Cross in his garage. The actor was recently spotted in his 1968 model Fiat car, fully restored to its original condition, leaving Asif Bhamla’s birthday party. Exact details of the car owned by Jackie Shroff are currently not available online. It is not known if the actor had this car in his garage for a very long time or if he bought it recently. The car seen here is a vintage Fiat 1100 Elegant sedan model 1968. The actor was first spotted with his sedan in 2022. This silver colored sedan has been fully restored, with lots of chrome, like any other vintage or classic car of the time. The chrome front grille, bumper, chrome trim on the door and hood have all been restored. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 There is a yellow colored fog lamp in the center of the grille, which has also been completely restored. The wheel covers are also finished in chrome. The car looks original on the outside, and just like the exterior, the interior of this sedan has also been carefully restored. We get a glimpse of the interior of Jackie Shroff’s Fiat in the video. The steering wheel on this sedan appears to be finished in white, while the seats and other panels have a gray finish. The seats have been reupholstered and overall the car looks like new. As mentioned above, we still don’t know if the actor bought this sedan recently and had it restored or just bought a fully restored Fiat 1100 sedan. It is also possible that the actor had this car in his garage for a very long time and only decided to take the car out on the road after restoring it. Also in this video, Jackie Shroff was not driving the car. Fiat cars were very popular in the Indian market in the beginning. We had cars like the Premier Padmini, which were rebadged versions of Fiat cars for the Indian market. Imported to India and sold by Premier Automobiles Limited in the late 1950s, the Fiat 1100 Elegant featured a 38 bhp 1.1-litre petrol engine paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox. Like any car, car maintenance requires a lot of effort and time. Sourcing parts and finding good mechanics who know these cars also becomes a challenge. As well as this Fiat 1100 Elegant, Jackie Shroff owns cars like the BMW M5, 1939 Jaguar SS100, Bentley Continental GT, Jaguar XKR, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and a bespoke Royal Enfield motorcycle inspired by Ghost Rider’s motorcycle. He also has a Toyota Fortuner in his garage. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

