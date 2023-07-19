Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty finds a familiar feeling riding in North Texas

On a recent trip to Weatherford, Mo Brings Plenty defied the weather, riding horses in 100+ degree heat and outside cell service range at Ranch TR9.

That seems less comfortable for the average person, but not for the Lakota actor, who enjoys horses and spent a lot of time working for his longtime friend Taylor Sheridan in North Texas.

There were so many cool things going on, I really didn’t pay much attention to it [the heat]he said.

Brings Plenty has made a career out of riding in the saddle. He is a key player in the Sheridans stable of Western-themed shows on the Paramount Network. He also owns a ranch in northeast Kansas.

He just finished filming Lawyers: Bass Reeves, a Paramount+ series filmed in North Texas. This weekend he was in Fort Worth for Cowboys and Indians magazines very first cover reveal party at Ranch Double D at Fort Worth stockyards.

Actor Mo Brings Plenty owns a ranch in northeast Kansas and is a key player in Taylor Sheridan’s stable of western-themed shows on the Paramount Network. (Eugene Tapahe, Tapahe Photography)

In Yellowstone, Brings Plenty is not seen much on a horse. He is the right-hand man of tribal leader Thomas Rainwater and appears more often in a car.

But the 53-year-old actor, who was born and raised on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, got his start as a horseman. Its traditional Lakota name is From Sunke Oyuspa Un (He catches his horse).

He has been featured as Crazy Horse in several History Channel docuseries. As an Apache warrior in the film Cowboys and aliens (2011), he was on horseback. He was also in The ghost (2015) as a stuntman. He is listed on six current or upcoming projects on IMDB, including Wildfire: Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.

Brings Plenty is an actor but stays real on his ranch in Kansas.

I’m on the hottest TV show in the world and I’m still picking up poop if that says anything, he said. But I love this.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning NewsBrings Plenty shared his thoughts on horses, acting, Sheridan and maybe moving to North Texas.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You mentioned that this is a horse that wants to be your friend, but in some cases horses may not want to have anything to do with their riders. What is behind your strong bond with horses?

It’s more love the challenge of this one. I love what they represent and who they are because in our culture as the Lakota people, the horse symbolizes the spiritual realm. The horse is the bridge between the physical and the spiritual. And the horse is our physical angel. That’s why back in the day, warriors did everything on the back of the horse, from when we were kids through our entire adult lives. It’s a relationship. When I look at us as people, we are afraid of happiness. And the horses, they bring that happiness, they bring that joy. You can have a horrible time at a grocery store or a horrible time driving home on the road. But the moment you find yourself in the presence of the horses, it’s all gone.

There is always a strong bond. The horse has played an essential role in our cultural identity. We have songs and ceremonies that go back thousands and thousands of years that are specifically for the horse.

Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Sheridan and Mo Brings Plenty attend the Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere at The Drover Hotel. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount)

How do you check and confirm cultural accuracy around Native American issues in your role on Sheridans shows?

Whichever tribe is represented [on Sheridans shows] is the tribe that I will seek out the speakers of the language, the knowledge keepers of their culture, and to make sure that we involve the right people from that tribe starting with getting the support of the tribal council. Im just simply the connector. I prefer it that way. Each tribe is different. Some things are universal. But in our everyday life, it was different. I cannot represent a tribe other than my own. I make sure the representation comes from the grassroots, regardless of what tribe is represented on the show. I like doing this because I feel that grassroots people who have kept the language alive and still speak it, and the culture and so on, have that first opportunity to be the representation. It is very important for me because not one person can speak for all the tribes.

Native American programming was on the rise, but it seems to have fallen off a bit with ABC’s non-renewals Alaska Daily and peacocks Rutherford Falls and the last season of FXs Reservation dogs.

It makes me wonder if we were going to go through a drought for several years before it returns. I’m not going to lie, it’s a thought that crosses my mind. Hopefully, that just made room for more Native American shows.

The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, of which you are a member, is on strike. How does this affect you?

This is the first time I have experienced a strike and been part of [SAG-AFTRA], so I don’t know what I can say and what I can’t say. There are different levels that people don’t really think about. They think that just because someone is an actor, you’re on top, but you still have a way to go.

What is your horizon as an actor?

I will do what I can, and whatever opportunities come my way, I hope I can deliver it 110% no matter what. I want to keep growing. I hope that as long as this desire to grow is there, I will continue to pursue it.

You spend a lot of time in North Texas. Is there something clue, clue for that?

My wife and I have talked about moving this way. We’ve been circling around this idea for probably the last six months or so. We haven’t made a final decision yet, but we really like the area. The people in this area are truly amazing. It is a large community of horses in this area.

How did your relationship with Sheridan develop?

Horses. Horses bring everyone together. No matter your race, nationality, faith, political views, horses will always bring people together. Another thing is my level of respect for who Taylor is because Taylor spent time on our bookings. He participated in our ceremonies. He understands and he understands. And he understands and knows where people are and how they got to where they are today. It changes the narrative of our identity in society. He did not create a negative Aboriginal persona. They have always been strong, always highly educated, traditional, brave, courageous and strategic. I have a lot of respect for who he is as an individual, not just as a writer, but as a person. I consider him a brother, not just a friend. I have a lot of love for him and his family.

