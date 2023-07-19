Jamie Foxx is ‘secretly behind the success of so many people’ | Entertainment
Queen Latifah hailed Jamie Foxx as “one of the nicest people you’ve ever met”.
The 53-year-old rapper has spoken highly of Jamie, 55, explaining that he’s had a huge impact on the music and film industries over the years.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He’s secretly behind so many people’s success in music, in Hollywood.
“Jamie is a unicorn, and if you put on a whole show about him, you’d be surprised how many people were put on stage because they came to Jamie’s house and invited him to play the piano or make beats or make music.”
The chart-topping star also explained that Jamie has remained humble, despite his fame and success.
She said, “I hear so many kind stories about the people who tour with him and how he treated them with such respect and made sure they were all taken care of.”
Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Jamie is “doing so much better” after her health issues.
The actor was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue in April, but is now “coming back to being himself.”
A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He has spoken to people about his professional plans and is looking forward to the future. He is grateful his recovery has gone well.”
In April, Jamie’s daughter Corinne announced that her father was suffering from a medical complication.
In a written statement on behalf of her family, Corinne explained, “We wanted to share that my dad, Jamie Foxx, had a medical complication yesterday.
“Thankfully, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Jamie checked into a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago after being discharged from hospital and is now said to be recovering well.
