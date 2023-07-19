Bawaal screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal add glamour. Bollywood





Bawaal’s screening on Tuesday was a star-studded affair with not only the families of lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joining them, but several of their industry colleagues also attended the show. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor gave her quite a contest as she looked stunning in a white dress. Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal also made a glamorous appearance in a short silver dress. Read also : Japan calls for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal to be dubbed in Japanese for WWII reference: report Varun Dhawan along with Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri attended Bawaal screening on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla) The families of Varun and Janhvi at the screening of Bawaal Varun Dhawan was joined by his wife Natasha Dalal, his brother Rohit Dhawan and his parents, David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan at the screening of Bawaal. Janhvi also had her entire family with her, including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and brother Arjun Kapoor. Director Nitesh Tiwari also arrived with the filmmaker’s wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and their two children. Varun Dhawan with his family, Karan Johar and Rakul Preet Singh with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani at Bawaal screening. (Varinder Chawla) Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at the screening of Bawaal. (Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at Bawaal screening. (Varinder Chawla) Bollywood celebrities at Bawaal screening Among those who added more glamor to the evening were Triptii Dimri in a black dress with a thigh high slit, Mrunal Thakur in a modified pantsuit, Nushrratt Bharuccha in a white dress and Tamannaah Bhatia in a black and white pantsuit. Avneet Kaur, who recently made her acting debut with Tiku Weds Sheru, was also spotted in a blue dress. Radhika Madan, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde also attended the screening of Bawaal. Triptii Dimri, Mrunal Thakur, Nushrrat Bharucha, Sakib Saleem and Huma Qureshi during the screening of Bawaal. Radhika Madan, Avneet Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde at the screening of Bawaal. Karan Johar in a black suit, Tiger Shroff, Darshan Kumaar, Sharib Hashmi, Bawaal producer Sajid Nadiadwala with his wife Wardha Khan, Prajakta Koli and many more walked the blue carpet at the Bawaal screening in Mumbai on Tuesday. Find out more about Bawaal Bawaal asks Varun to play the role of Ajay, a history teacher, who takes his wife (Janhvi) on honeymoon to Europe to visit WWII sites. The trailer left many guesses with a glimpse of the holocaust scene as Janhvi’s character talks about the war within. The songs Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Dil Se Dil Tak and Dilon Ki Doriyan were unveiled from the film. The film was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw and India. The film crew numbered over 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired in Germany. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting July 21.

