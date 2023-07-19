‘Power Rangers’ Actor Says He Only Earned $150 for Portraying Zordon’s Face in Hundreds of Episodes





July 16, 2023, just days after the actors joined the writers in their Hollywoodto hit, a Facebook page shared what seemed like quite the story. The Story: David J. Fielding, the actor who portrayed the face of Zordon on the 1990s kids’ TV show “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” (“MMPR”), reportedly earned just $150 for what equates to hundreds of episode appearances in the franchise. The character of Zordon, portrayed by Fandom.com as being “a wise galactic wizard who fought for the side of good against the forces of evil” and who had been “trapped in a time warp”, appeared on the show in a large hologram-like form. “Now with this, we have an idea of ​​the current strike of the actors guilds and artificial intelligence,” said the post on Facebook, referring to concerns that AI could replace future roles that were previously filled by human actors.

We reached out to Fielding to ask about the rumor. In a Twitter DM, he said he remembered paying a flat fee of $150 for a day of filming for his portrayal as the face of Zordon. He also earned several extra paychecks after completing voice work for the first 31 episodes of the “MMPR” series, before moving away from Los Angeles and hiring another voice actor, Robert Manahan. After Fielding left Los Angeles, his face continued to be used to portray Zordon in future episodes, with voices coming from Manahan. “All of the footage of my character that was used for the upcoming show was taken from that day’s work,” he said. In total, Fielding said he earned between $1,000 and $1,200 for appearing in episodes of the franchise. “I couldn’t do much to fight him in ’93 as a little fish in the big pond in Los Angeles,” Fielding told Snopes. Fielding’s face appeared as a hologram in approximately 150 episodes of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” the 10-episode “Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers” miniseries, and 50 episodes of “Power Rangers Zeo,” as well as several episodes of “Power Rangers Turbo” and “Power Rangers in Space,” according to information from Fielding and IMDb.com. The end of the Facebook post that promoted this story quoted actor David Yost, who played Billy Cranston’s Blue Ranger character. According to a Tweeter of Yost, he had said that Fielding’s face had been filmed once and then used in hundreds of episodes, just as Fielding had confirmed. We reached out to Yost to ask about this story and will update our article if we receive more details. To fully emphasize the subject of Fielding’s compensation, we turned to aLos Angeles Timesstory from May 2018. At the time, the newspaper reported that Los Angeles billionaire Haim Saban had sold the “Power Rangers” franchise he started in a cash and stock deal worth $522 million, and added that in addition to the franchise’s many shows and movies that had aired over the years, sales of toys and other merchandise had generated billions of dollars in revenue.

Sources Collier, Kevin. “Actors vs AI: Strike emphasizes emerging use of advanced technology.”BNC NewsJuly 14, 2023, https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/hollywood-actor-sag-aftra-ai-artificial-intelligence-strike-rcna94191. Dalton, Andre. “Hollywood Actors Join Striking Screenwriters. Here’s Why and What Happens Next.” The Associated PressJuly 14, 2023, https://apnews.com/article/actors-strike-explained-2607dd29da6c16c0a406359a7e86d7fb. “David J. Fielding.” IMDb.comhttps://www.imdb.com/name/nm0276126/. “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” IMDb.comhttps://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106064/. Official Power Rangers. “Dumpster Day | Happy Power Rangers Day! | MMPR | S01 | E01.” Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTh2Aj3gPqI. “Power Rangers (series).” Fandom.comhttps://powerrangers.fandom.com/wiki/Power_Rangers_(series). Puzzanghera, Jim, et al. “Haim Saban sells Power Rangers brand to toymaker Hasbro.” Los Angeles TimesMay 1, 2018, https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-ct-power-rangers-hasbro-saban-20180501-story.html. “Dark.” Fandom.comhttps://powerrangers.fandom.com/wiki/Zordon.

