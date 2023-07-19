Longmont Considers Ballot Questions to Fund Recreation Center, Library, Arts and Entertainment Center





Longmont City Council wants to ask about the November ballot to fund a new recreation center, library branch and arts and entertainment center. That was the consensus during the guidance study session on Tuesday, but questions remain regarding each of the language-specific voting questions. A new recreation center at Dry Creek Community Park in southwest Longmont would cost about $72 million, according to data presented at Tuesday’s meeting. Since last fall, the proposed price for recreation centers has already increased by $8 million, mainly due to inflationary pressures. A new library branch would cost an estimated $25.7 million and could be part of the new Dry Creek Park Recreation Center, according to a council memo. Built in 1993, the existing 51,000 square foot Longmont Public Library was intended to accommodate a population of up to 68,000, according to a feasibility study conducted by Sieger Consulting last November. Today, approximately 100,000 people live in Longmont. Board members also wanted to fund the existing library to provide a preferred level of service. Our small library circulates a lot of materials, Councilor Susie Hidalgo-Fahring said. It is very popular; there is so much more we could do with programs for our residents. The council, at least in its weekly Tuesday evening meetings, has also heard considerable support for an arts and entertainment center. The Longmont Symphony Orchestra usually performs at Skyline High School’s Vance Brand Civic Auditorium due to the lack of large enough public facilities elsewhere. A consortium of musicians, business owners and community leaders lobbied for the arts and entertainment center, which would cost around $80 million. Taxpayers, however, would only pay $45 million, with the remaining $35 million coming from community fundraising. The city would not begin collecting the levy to fund the arts and entertainment center until private fundraisers secured their own $35 million commitment. The local YMCA has also expressed interest in a land swap with the city involving Centennial Pool. The city would take the land where the YMCA of Longmont is currently located at 950 Lashley Street, likely to build affordable housing for sale and the YMCA would get the Centennial Pool site at 1201 Alpine Street to build a new recreation facility with a pool, ice rink, daycare and affordable housing. It is estimated that the land swap will cost the city $12 million. The council was not necessarily opposed to asking voters to support the land swap, but wanted additional information about it. City staff are expected to bring specific voting issues back with property and sales tax funding mechanisms for council’s consideration in August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/07/18/longmont-eyes-ballot-questions-to-fund-rec-center-library-arts-and-entertainment-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos