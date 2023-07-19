Mandy Moore Received a Penny Check for ‘This Is Us’ Streaming – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s us Star Mandy Moore was among hundreds of actors who took to the picket lines on Tuesday as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike against Hollywood streamers and studios over core issues such as streaming residue. The Emmy-nominated actress spent six seasons playing the matriarch in the Disney-produced NBC drama It’s us and, in an interview with Hollywood journalist, says she received checks ranging from a penny to 81 cents in exchange for the hit show’s streaming deal with Hulu. “The residual problem is a huge problem,” Moore says from the Disney picket line in Burbank where she was joined by former Scandal starring Katie Lowes. “We’re in incredibly lucky positions as active cast members who have been on shows that have been hugely successful in one way or another…but many cast members in our position for years before us have been able to live off the residuals or at least pay their bills.” Moore says she got “very small, like 81-cent checks” for streaming residuals for It’s us. “I was speaking with my company manager who said he got a dime and two cents leftover,” she said. Lowes added that she hasn’t received anything substantial from Disney since. Scandalstreaming with Netflix and, more recently, Hulu. “If you’re someone who’s been lucky enough in our positions to do 120-plus episodes of a hit show in the previous years — 10, 15, 20 years ago — that rerun would be the thing that could sustain you through the years of me doing this little project or I wanted to go play a play or you have kids and you have a family to support,” Lowes says of the residue model. “And that is no longer a reality. The whole model has changed. SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents more than 160,000 striking performers, said the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – which represents streamers and studios including Apple and Disney – has rejected its new media revenue sharing proposal in which actors share revenue generated when their performances are shown on streaming platforms, which would allow actors to share in the success of “high performing shows”. The AMPTP, in its response to requests outlined by SAG on Monday evening, declined to respond to streaming residuals for active players. To be fair, actors are still receiving residuals from their rerun shows on broadcast networks. However, in the age of Peak TV, broadcast networks have shifted to year-round originals, including lower-cost unscripted rates rather than opting to air scripted episode repeats, as the line between what constitutes a ratings hit and a failure becomes indistinguishable. This has fewer broadcast repeats and an increased need among the Writers Guild of America as well as the Performers Union for streaming residuals. Streamers such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney do not provide traditional audience data. Streaming transparency is also a core issue for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Moore and Lowes are in the same cast. Lowes spent seven seasons starring in the drama created by ABC’s Shonda Rhimes Scandal and guest starred alongside Moore in the final season of It’s us. Moore has been a member of SAG-AFTRA since 1999, while Lowes joined in 2004.

