Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Wednesday, July 19





Tim McGraw returns for his eighth performance with special guest Annie Bosko Country music superstar Tim McGraw returns for his eighth performance at the California Mid-State Fair on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. McGraw has won numerous awards for his hits, is also an actor and author, and an audience favorite for his high-energy gigs. In addition to his musical career, McGraw has starred in several films and television shows, including Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, and the prequel to Yellowstone, 1883. He is also the co-author of two New York Times bestselling books, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation with Jon Meacham and Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life on fitness. Annie Bosko opens the show. The daughter of California farmers and the middle of five children, Bosko has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as an artist to watch. From writing songs for legends like Willie Nelson to performing on stage with Adele and Darius Rucker, Bosko has worked with the greats. Ticket prices range from $50 to $175 and are available on the official California Mid-State Fairs website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the official California Mid-State Fairs website. Mid-State Fair daily schedule 8am Cutting Horse Show @ Hearst Equestrian Center

Poultry and Turkey Show / Poultry Knowledge Bowl followed by Poultry Costume Contest @ Edna Valley Barn 9 am Dairy Goat and Dwarf Goat Shows/Costume Contest @ Paso Robles Pavilion 3:30 p.m. Inauguration and ribbon cutting at the main entrance 4 p.m. The carnival opens. Exhibitions open. Food, drink and shopping open!

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibition @ Davies Park

Job fair @ Stockyard

Dragon Knights Stilt Walkers @ Davies Park

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks @ Farm Alley Exhibit

Bishops Peak Embroidery Guild Demonstration at Ponderosa Pavilion

SLO County Agricultural Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

Floral Demo @ Flower Building 4:30 p.m. Barnyard Races @ South Gate 5 p.m. Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage 5:30 p.m. Dragon Knights stilt walkers at the carnival entrance 6 p.m. Miss CMSF Pageant @ Frontier Stage

Joel and his golden falcon @ La Cantina

Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public Competition – Rhythm Nation @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Creator @ Mission Market Place 7 p.m. ShopRock @ Mission Square Stage 7:30 p.m. Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko @ Chumash Grandstand Arena 8:30 p.m. Dance party @ La Cantina 9 p.m. 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage About the Author: News Staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected].

