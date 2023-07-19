Entertainment
All that effort for nothing: Jensen Ackles was humiliated by the Homelander actor despite his crazy man training to get into character
Actors face many hurdles when playing classic television superheroes, as the genre is constantly changing. In this case, Jensen Ackles rose to fame for playing Dean Winchester on the hit TV series Supernatural. Ackles was cast as the eponymous soldier in the third season of The boysa hit show on Amazon Prime Video.
However, he encountered unforeseen difficulties along the way. Despite his extensive preparation and physical training for the role, Ackles was publicly humiliated by Antony Starr, who plays the villainous Homelander.
Jensen Ackles’ Physical Transformation: Becoming a Boy Soldier
Jensen Ackles, renowned for his magnetic personality and impressive physical form, underwent a drastic transformation to take on the role of the legendary Soldier Boy. He realized the importance of his character’s physique and dedicated himself to a rigorous exercise routine.
Ackles spent six best months training to the max, doing countless hours of weightlifting, conditioning exercises and a rigid diet. The actor worked hard to get into character, which required him to have a superhuman physique and commanding presence.
Jensen Ackles knew he had to do more than change his appearance to fully embody Soldier Boy. He had even gone so far as to put himself in the head and the heart of the character to fully prepare himself. Ackles read the books and delved into Soldier Boy’s complicated history to better understand the character’s struggles, motivations, and inner conflicts.
The actor’s extensive mental and emotional preparation helped him fully inhabit the character of Soldier Boy during his performance. As time passed, people got more excited to see Jensen Ackles in his role as Soldier Boy.
Unexpected comment from Anthony Starr
fans of The boys hoped Ackles could do the role justice by capturing the spirit of the character. Fans had high hopes for Ackles, and he was under pressure to live up to those hopes and leave his unique mark on the show. As he entered a new phase in his career, all eyes were on him.
After months of rigorous training and mental preparation, Ackles was surprised when he arrived on set. Actor Antony Starr, who played the sick and evil Homelander, greeted Ackles with a remark that would break his spirit.
Starr sarcastically commented that adding muscle to the costume would have been enough to justify Ackles’ decision to undergo a physical transformation. Ackles felt deflated and humiliated by the well-meaning joke as if his efforts had been for naught.
“I was told to build muscle, so I trained like crazy. The physical preparation was something I had never done before. But I think it helped me get there mentally. I get on set and Anthony says, why didn’t you just tell him to add muscle to the costume, bro?
For Jensen Ackles, playing Soldier Boy in The boyswas a relentless pursuit of perfection. However, the unexpected humiliation he suffered on set broke his spirit and made him doubt the usefulness of his tireless efforts.
The boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Source: Weekly entertainment
