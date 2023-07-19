Funny Girl nationwide tour features non-Jewish actor as Fanny Brice, reviving Jewface critics

(JTA) The announcement this week that Katerina McCrimmon would star as Fanny Brice in the national tour of Funny Girl, the Broadway musical about a pioneering Jewish comedian, has drawn criticism from some Jewish actors who say the role should only be played by someone who identifies as Jewish.

The casting, announced Tuesday, is a breakout role for McCrimmon, who previously appeared briefly on Broadway in Tennessee Williams The Rose Tattoo but has mostly done small productions.

But that disappointed some Jewish performers and their allies in the theater community who knew the production had advertised itself as specifically looking for actors of Jewish descent.

Jennifer Apple, one of the first actresses to discuss the decision on social media, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that because Jewishness was at the heart of Brice, a pioneering vaudevillian of the early 20th century, it should also be for everyone who plays her.

Fanny Brice was a real human being, said Apple, who also auditioned for the role of Brice and appeared on The Bands Visit’s nationwide tour, about an accidental trip by Egyptian police bands to an Israeli town. She was a Jewish icon. She was a heroine. She in herself paved the way for performers like me to be able to have a career. If it weren’t for her and her boldness, many of us Jewish women couldn’t be performers. So that’s integral to that role, in particular.

Anyone can have Jewish heritage without embracing a Jewish identity, just ask actress Lea Michele, who replaced Jewish actor Beanie Feldstein as Brice in the recent Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Michele’s father is a Sephardic Jew, but she was raised as a Catholic and said she does not identify as Jewish. (For six seasons on the hit TV show Glee, Michele played a Jewish character, Rachel Berry, who was one day to portray Fanny Brice.)

But none of McCrimmons’ casting coverage in arts media has suggested a personal connection to the Jewish identity of Brice’s characters, and in show materials she identifies as a proud Cuban-American from Miami. She did not respond to a request for comment.

I have no doubt that Katerina is terrific and more than capable of leading a national tour, Samantha Massell, an actor who appeared in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, posted on Instagram after the casting announcement. But if you consider yourself an advocate for representation in casting and are okay with it (or celebrate it), you need to check yourself out.

The casting adds to an ongoing debate over identity and performance. Some argue that actors should be able to play any role, regardless of their background. But the idea that at least some roles should be reserved for actors whose identities overlap with their characters has gained momentum in recent years, opening the door to criticism when non-Jews are portrayed as Jewish characters. (Helen Mirren, who is not Jewish but is playing Israeli stateswoman Golda Meir in the upcoming Golda movie, is among those who claim to belong to both camps.)

Some have criticized the casting of non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles as Jewface. Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman, for example, lambasted the casting of Kathryn Hahn as Joan Rivers in a biopic that was eventually dropped; another frequent subject of criticism was Rachel Brosnahan as fictional Jewish comedian Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The real Brice made his debut in Florenz Ziegfelds’ headlining 1910s revue, the Ziegfeld Follies. The 1964 musical and subsequent film Funny Girl, both starring Barbra Streisand, tell of Brices rising to fame as she struggles with her own identity as a Jewish woman, including the shape of her nose, the cadence of her voice, and the rhythm of her humor.

If there’s anything in the play that, when performed by someone of a different identity, could potentially be seen as perpetuating a stereotype or straying into the land of cultural appropriation, you’ve made the wrong casting decision, says Ari Axelrod, an actor and producer who held a Broadway rally in response to a neo-Nazi protest apart from the first preview of Parade, the show about a 1915 anti-Semitic lynching, in which the title character is played by Jewish actor Ben Platt.

Critics of the casting choice say the specific lyrics and sight gags just don’t work as well when performed by people who don’t have specific Jewish experiences because they are or can be offensive.

The song, If a Girl Isn’t Pretty, for example, contains the lyrics, Is a deviated nose such a crime against the nation? referring to Brice’s body image issues, that she partially solved with one of the first rhinoplasties in the United States.

And in the song Rat-Tat-Tat-Tat, Brices’ character plays Rockaway’s Jewish cartoon Private Schwartz, who wears a harness outfitted with two suggestively placed bagels and sings in an exaggerated Eastern European accent about how his bagels gave a ride, oy, oy.

The content of this show is specifically about the fact that she was not seen as an attractive Jewish woman, that she had to change her name and appearance to fit in, that she had to assimilate because of her Jewish identity, Apple said. Having someone who is not Jewish doing this could perpetuate stereotypes.

Both Axelrod and Apple pointed to actor Bradley Cooper’s casting as Jewish American composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro as another example of a Jewface gaffe. (Early photos of Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose for the role revived the debate; Silverman should appear in the film.)

The casting decision for the tour follows a 15-month run on Broadway for Funny Girl. From April 2022, Feldstein played the role of Fanny Brice in renewal, bringing his childhood dream to life. (Feldstein’s 3rd birthday party was Funny Girl themed.)

I sincerely believe that any Jewish woman who wants to be funny, act and sing owes something to Fanny Brice, she told the New York Jewish Week Last year.

But after three months, the production announced that Michele would replace Feldstein after a month-long performance by the Jewish actor Julia Benko.

Under the laws of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, it is illegal for a workplace to discriminate against an applicant or employee because of race, religion, sex or gender identity, national origin, age, or disability. But the law allows employers to select for aspects of personal appearance if they are essential to fulfill job requirements an indulgence that opens the door to the possibility of casting black actors as black characters, for example.

There are legal ways to stack the game in favor of roles by actors from certain backgrounds, such as encouraging people who hold specific identities to audition or encouraging others to choose not to.

Massell revealed in an Instagram Story on Thursday that when the musical’s casting directors Double helixwhich tells the story of the discovery of the structure of DNA, were auditioning for the other two Jewish roles (Massell plays the lead role of Rosalind Franklin), they asked people who don’t identify as Jewish to please audition.

It feels like such a big concrete step for all those kinds of roles that are specifically tied to an ethnic identity, she said.

Those who challenge Brice’s casting on the national tour say there’s room for actors to play characters different from themselves. Apple, which has said it has twice been one of only two Jewish personalities to appear in professional productions of Fiddler, says it’s a slippery slope to argue that actors should only play their own identities.

I do not like it. I do not subscribe to it. That’s not why I’m an actor, she said. It really depends on the integrity of the role and the story. And this one literally speaks of his Jewish identity. She was a Jewish icon.

Who made the decision to deviate from the character cast suggestion is unclear. Sonia Friedman Productions and NETworks Presentations, which produce the tour to be launched in Providence, Rhode Island, this fall, did not respond to requests for comment.

I know for that to happen a lot of people had to say yes, Axelrod said.

He said that while he disagreed with the casting decision, he thought it could have positive effects on telling stories about Jews.

Katerina has an incredible opportunity to use this time to educate herself and understand Fanny’s story, but also the story of Jews today, he said. If we can’t change the casting decision and I don’t necessarily think we should, it’s not up to me to leverage the moment as an opportunity for empathy and education.

