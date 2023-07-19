Hollywood residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment near school

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A homeless encampment in Hollywood is growing, with tents and trash lining the block near Selma Park.

The neighbors are outraged and say nothing is being done about it.

The camp is outside Larchmont Charter School on Selma Avenue.

“It looks like a dump on our block, and it’s just not safe,” said resident Jeannie Vasquez.

Christian Dias said residents of the camp were shouting at passers-by and throwing objects at them.

Last month, Eyewitness News reported that students had to dodge tents on their way to school.

“There are needles on the ground, there is also a lot of broken glass. You call yourself,” Vasquez described. “You have people who have mental illness. You see profanity. Sometimes you see naked people running around.”

But the tents can’t be moved without the order of Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who previously told Eyewitness News he thinks temporarily moving the camps could hurt their efforts to move them into permanent housing.

“They just have to come in regularly and clean up,” Vasquez said. “I mean we only ask for weekly neighborhood cleanups.”

Soto-Martinez declined an on-camera interview, but a spokesperson said they were working to ensure people living in the encampment were connected to housing and social services before the start of the school year.