great Bollywood | Onir scours major Bollywood banners after Karan Johars outburst, says they don’t care about low-budget movies





On the heels of producer-director Karan Johars fuming about the release date of an upcoming big-budget film clashing with its action artist Yodhafilmmaker Onir has scoured major Bollywood banners for allegedly depriving low-budget films of the limited shows they need in theaters to survive. Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there’s another big budget release on the same day and they talk about how we should all take care of each other in the industry but don’t think for a second when they deprive a low budget indie film of a small number of good shows to survive, the Pine cone the director tweeted. Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there’s another big budget release on the same day and they talk about how we should all take care of each other in the industry but don’t think for a second when they deprive a low budget indie film of a small number of good shows to survive iamOnir (@iamOnir) July 18, 2023 Monday, immediately following the announcement of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starring Merry Christmas in conflict with Yodha at the box office, Karan expressed his frustration on Threads. Going out on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way to go for studios and producers. If we don’t stick together in these challenging and challenging theatrical days, there’s no point in calling us a brotherhood. he wrote.

Yodhaproduced by Karan’s Dharma Productions, is an action movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Merry Christmas is a dark comedy thriller film directed by Sriram Raghvan and produced by Matchbox Pictures, in collaboration with Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries. The latter is a bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) starring Katrina and Sethupathi. Both films are set to hit theaters on December 15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/onir-takes-a-dig-at-big-bollywood-banners-after-karan-johars-outburst-says-they-dont-care-about-small-budget-films/cid/1953081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

