News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood will welcome Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur to a town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public; no prior RSVP is required. The town hall meeting will also be available for viewing on WeHoTV. The reunion will be broadcast in West Hollywood on Spectrum Channel 10. The reunion will be broadcast on the Citys WeHoTV YouTube channel www.youtube.com/wehotv and on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku streaming platforms by searching for WeHoTV. Community members will have the opportunity to connect with Assemblyman Zbur in person during the town hall meeting to discuss issues facing the region and to learn more about its legislative and budget priorities. Assemblyman Zbur will talk about current initiatives he is working on and answer questions about his current work, including votes on different bills, and listen to feedback and concerns from residents and business owners. The City of West Hollywood takes an active role in legislation and advocacy through its Community and Legislative Affairs Division. In advancing the city’s legislative priorities, the city works with an array of elected officials, including Assemblyman Zbur. Assemblyman Zbur’s priorities include civil rights, fighting climate change and protecting the environment, promoting social justice, ending homelessness and creating more affordable housing in the region. He was recently named Chair of the Assembly’s Democratic Caucus and is a member of several committees, including Environmental Safety and Toxics, Natural Resources, Public Safety, and Revenue and Taxation. Prior to serving in the Assembly, Zbur served as executive director of Equality California and president of California Environmental Voters. He is currently a board member of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. For more information about the town hall, please contact Hernn Molina, Government Affairs Liaison for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6364 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the city’s calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

