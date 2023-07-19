Entertainment
Producer says Missoula can be the Hollywood of Mountain West
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) – Emmy-nominated film producer Paul Epstein truly believes that Missoula can become the Hollywood of Mountain West.
KGVO News spoke to Epstein on Wednesday as he was busy creating a new episode of ‘Into the Wild Frontier’, now in its third season on the INSP Network, who said that Missoula had all the ingredients to be a real force in film production.
“I was hired by the local production company called Warm Springs Productions which does quite a bit of television and is based in Missoula,” Epstein began. “I believe they have a satellite office in Manhattan, Montana, and for the first season in 202 I was hired to become the executive producer and director of the show because that company had put the show together with the INSP network. And so soon after arriving in Montana, I realized it was the perfect location to shoot a documentary series about America’s early westward expansion.
Epstein says Missoula has incredible potential for movies and TV productions
Epstein explained why Missoula could actually become “the Hollywood of the mountain west.”
“I think Missoula could become a Hollywood of Mountain West for several reasons,” he said. “It’s first and foremost a good staging point and a good city and a good urban area to host a production. There is an international airport. There is a friendly and bustling downtown, as locals in Missoul already know. There are plenty of places to get the kind of supplies and equipment a TV show would need, and there’s a small but very professional production team in Missoula or close enough that they consider themselves local.
Western Montana’s mountains and rivers lure filmmakers
Epstein said that within a few miles of Missoula there are a plethora of locations where different films could be produced.
“You have the Bitterroot Mountains, you have the Sapphire Mountains, just a bit north on the Flathead Reservation, you have the Mission Mountains,” he said. “All the river valleys that converge here like Bitterroot, Blackfoot, and Clark Fork, you know, they just create these amazing western landscapes and backgrounds and environments that you can shoot almost any western TV show or movie you could think of.”
Epstein said community leaders should launch a concerted public relations campaign
Epstein even offered helpful advice to city and county officials to help them secure more film production projects for the Missoula area.
“There could be a concerted public relations (PR) campaign or a corporate awareness campaign to highlight the things I’m talking about,” he said. This could include the fact that you can film here and get unspoiled natural scenery and beautiful locations in the western US Rocky Mountains, but still just a short drive from a fully functioning urban center.
Epstein said he would always consider Missoula an exceptional place to film and produce movies and TV shows.
“Shooting in Montana and shooting in Missoula is a great opportunity because there are many, many opportunities to do things that are easier here than they are anywhere else,” he said. “It’s a bit of an unknown gem in television and film production on top of the great show Yellowstone, which of course was a smash hit, and that can only be partly because the show is about Montana in Montana. That’s the message I would try to get across to anyone in the wider industry who is listening, and I would say to the people of Missoula, you have a beautiful city and I love coming here and I hope we can do more shows here.
Epstein said the Yellowstone series is a great start in what could be a booming film production hub in Missoula.
