Mark Ruffalo calls on actors and writers to rid Hollywood of ‘fat cats’ and its ‘billionaire empire’

avengers Star Mark Ruffalo is fed up with the big cats that run Hollywood, and he has an idea of ​​how striking actors and writers can spark a reset in the film industry.

Ruffalo, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Projector and played Hulk in several Marvel movies, criticized the industry over the weekend for creating an empire of billionaires who believe actors and writers are worthless.

While they hang around the billionaire boys’ summer camps laughing like big cats, we’re curating a new world for working people, he said in a series of tweets.

The American actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has about 160,000 members, went on strike last week excessive wages, working conditions and concerns about the use of AI in the film industry.

He joined the Writers Guild of America, a union representing thousands of Hollywood writers that went on strike in early May, marking the industries the biggest closure in more than six decades.

For the striking actors, much of the breakdown in negotiations with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) has been linked to residual payments, the amount actors are paid for reruns of a film or show they appeared in, which have been squeezed with the rise of streaming platforms.

Last year, global box office receipts rose 28% to $25.7 billion. While dollar figures are still below pre-pandemic levels, blockbusters have helped boost profits for major studios such as Universal, Warner Bros. and Paramount, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, an analysis of the Los Angeles Times revealed that average salary for Hollywood’s top executives jumped 53% between 2018 and 2021. This increase meant they were getting an average of $28 million a year, about 108 times more than the average income for writers.

Top earners in Hollywood included the CEOs of Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and Disney, showed the searches, all of which have raked in nine-figure sums over the past five years.

Pivot to independent productions

Ruffalo suggested on Saturday that creatives looking for a better alternative to the studio-dominant model should all branch out into indie. [films] NOW.

Content creators are creating a system for making movies and TV alongside studios and streaming networks, so there’s real competition, he said. Then we just do what we always do create great content and they can buy it, or we take it down ourselves and WE share those sales.

Currently, Ruffalo said, major Hollywood studios have no competition, but organized action could change that.

A sure way to strengthen our hand right now is to immediately become very supportive and friendly to all independent projects, he said.

Urge all SAG-AFTRA members to join those who immediately get SAG-AFTRA WAIVERS (WGA). Share the profits. If the project works well, everyone is well. It will also help our fellow filmmakers The Crew, whom we love, to keep working.

Hollywood studios a very greedy entity

In a speech announcing the strike last week, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher condemned companies producing films and TV series, echoing Ruffalo’s view that those at the top reap too many financial rewards for themselves.

We are victims of a very greedy entity, she said. They plead poverty, that they lose money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They are standing on the wrong side of history right now.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger argued that the striking writers and actors were unrealistic with their demands, calling the walkout very disturbing. In 2019, Forbes estimated that Iger had a net worth of $690 million, and when he returned to lead Disney last year, it was for an annual salary of around $27 million.

Many active players have spoken from the picket lines about how they want streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Disney to accept a fairer distribution of their profits.

For fans of my character Bev on Reservation Dogs, here’s a behind the IHS counter look at what some of my residuals look like for starring on a show I love. I earn $0.03 every quarter for UNLIMITED global streams on fx/hulu/DISNEY.

& Iger goes yachting. #SAGAFTRAstrike pic.twitter.com/u6JjubmznZ jana (@janaunplgd) July 17, 2023

I didn’t act much as an adult, but I was on a recurring character on one of the most critically acclaimed animated shows of all time, in addition to playing an actual Disney villain. But thanks to streaming, I never earned enough to qualify for SAG-AFTRA healthcare. Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 13, 2023

Under the terms of the strike, members of the SAG-AFTRA union are not allowed to take part in any promotional activities, including film premieres, which has already led to unusual activity at high-profile events.

Premiere on Saturday of the new version of Disney The haunted mansion saw theme park characters walking the red carpet during the projection at Disneyland, because the stars of the cinema were absent.

Meanwhile, the cast of the highly anticipated blockbuster Oppenheimer dropped out of the films premiere in london last week when the actors’ strike went into effect.

In a statement on Monday, AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA had walked away from a deal worth more than $1 billion in salary increases, pension and health contributions and residual increases.

AMPTP’s goal from day one has been to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with SAG-AFTRA, a spokesperson said. A strike is not the result we wanted. For SAG-AFTRA to say that we have failed to meet the needs of its members is disingenuous at best.