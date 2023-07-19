Legendary West Hollywood bar The Abbey is for sale – DIRT





A West Hollywood icon can now be yours! The Abbey, an iconic bar that has thrived as the heart and soul of bustling Robertson Blvd. for decades, just hit the market with its sister salon, The Chapel at The Abbey, for an undisclosed price. The recipient of a host of awards and accolades over the years, including being named “World’s Best Gay Bar” by MTV’s Logo Network, the historic watering hole recently made headlines thanks to its role in the drama #Scandoval, serving as a hangout spot for “Vanderpump Rules” stars Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and Tom Sandoval during their illicit affair. Brought to you by Brandon Michaels, Matthew Luchs and Jay Luchs of Marcus & Millichap’s Brandon Michaels Group, the list represents “A generational purchase opportunity to acquire one of the world’s most iconic nightclubs and restaurants, The Abbey and The Chapel at The Abbey, including its tangible and intangible assets with all trademark and trade mark rights to the businesses, and the West Hollywood real estate trophy.” A mainstay of the L.A. nightlife scene, The Abbey actually started life as a cafe started by Ohio-native David Cooley, who moved to L.A. in the 1980s after earning a degree in hotel and restaurant management at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada. Eventually settling in West Hollywood, he told WEHOville, “At that time, I realized that I was gay. I came here and saw the lifestyle – the acceptance of the lifestyle. I felt safe, I felt welcome, I felt I was not the only one. After working for Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo, Cooley eventually decided to change course and put his hospitality degree to good use by opening a cafe in 1991. According to THE weeklyhis inspiration for the business came from one of his banking clients who happened to be the founder of the hugely popular Living Room cafe, a prominent feature of La Brea Ave. at the time. LB-The-Abbey-West-Hollywood-For-Sale-2 Image credit: Valérie Macon via Getty Images To house his new café, Cooley rented a 1,100 square foot storefront from 685 N. Robertson Blvd. (which until recently was the site of Brazilian Bossa-Nova cuisine but is now vacant pending future development Robertson Lane Project). Because the space was complete with stained glass already in place, he opted to incorporate a church vibe, adopting the moniker “The Abbey”. The name, as LA Weekly Reports“also made sense because he wanted his business to be both a haven for the gay community and an ‘inclusive place where everyone is equally welcome’.” The community embraced the Abbey from the start, with everyone from students to artists to executives enjoying the warm atmosphere, strong coffee and steller pastries. Like Cooley said LA eater, “From day one, I had a line out the door.” In 1993, the entrepreneur needed more space and decided to move across the street to a sprawling former terracotta showroom in 692 N. Robertson Blvd. Switching gears again, he also turned the place into a bar while keeping the cafe’s bakery aspect intact. “The result”, as WEHOville Ratings“is something completely sui generis – a cafe/bar/bakery/nightclub/tourist destination/local watering hole, moms welcome, transvestites, lunch break businessmen, gays, straights, anyone.” At the time, Robertson Blvd. was made up of a stretch of rather sleepy shops, but the enthronement of the Abbey helped transform the street into the incredibly vibrant hotbed of activity that it is now.

LB-The-Abbey-West-Hollywood-For-Sale-3 Image Credit: FG Images/Bauer-Griffin/GC Throughout his tenure, Cooley extended the Abbey five times, most recently taking over the adjacent older building. Here the living room space in 2016 and turning it into a sister nightclub he dubbed The Chapel. Today, the mammoth establishment boasts a whopping 14,232 square feet, five separate bars, multiple dining areas, a garden lounge, and a central patio with a fountain and statues. Despite its considerable size, on most nights you’ll find standing room only at the property, which is jam-packed with locals, tourists and celebrities alike, with everyone from Sandra Bullock to Lady Gaga to Sarah Jessica Parker party on site. Apparently the Abbey also became the hangout for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ gang after DJ James Kennedy’s See You Next Tuesday events at ON, which is located just down the street. This is where series regular Ally Lewber spotted Raquel and Sandoval dancing together without the latter’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, months before the duo’s affair was discovered. As Ally expressed in the episode “Mistress in Distress,” “I thought it was a little weird. It was like 1 a.m., and we were like, ‘Where’s Ariana?’” She didn’t know . . . Cooley attributes the bar’s great popularity to its welcoming ambience, tell WEHOville, “My philosophy is that everyone is always welcome at The Abbey. Everyone is treated as a special guest. There is no red velvet rope. There’s not even an entrance fee, even on New Year’s Day or Halloween. Situated on a prime 0.41 acre lot next to Lisa Vanderpump’s recently closed Pump restaurant and just down the street from TomTom (not to mention the future Something about his sandwich shop) and a stone’s throw from the Pacific Design Center and West Hollywood Park, it’s no surprise that The Abbey is THE place to see and be seen. As Check out the Los Angeles summaries, “The Abbey is more than a dance club or a restaurant. It’s a community center, but with sexy scantily clad dancers and 10-ounce apple martinis.

Image credit: E! Entertainment Television The site is so emblematic that it even received an E 2017! reality series called “What happens at the abbey”. Following in the footsteps of “Vanderpump Rules,” the show chronicled the lives and times of the salon’s many young and attractive employees.

Image credit: E! Entertainment Television Despite the cast’s valiant efforts, the show’s drama proved to be rather lukewarm, with episodes featuring such mundane stories as a new bottle service hostess who didn’t know how to open a bottle of champagne – while tending to Tori Spelling, no less. (I mean, Tom Sandoval never would!) As such, “What Happens at the Abbey” didn’t last and was canceled after just one season and just seven episodes. It still lives on in the annals of streaming services, however, available to rent on Amazon and Apple TV currently.

Image Credit: Showtime Networks The Abbey also appeared in the season six episode of “Californication” titled “Dead Rock Stars,” as the location where Charlie Runkle (Evan Handler) met his new client, actor Robbie Mac (Johann Urb), and was inadvertently introduced to the Grindr app.

LB-The-Abbey-West-Hollywood-For-Sale-7 Image Credit: John Shearer/WireImage for Hollywood Records While Cooley was selling a majority stake in The Abbey at SBE Entertainment Group in 2007, he finally bought back the shares in 2015. But now he’s apparently ready to hang up his hat for good. (The nightclub impresario also recently listed and sold his Hancock Park home, covered by DIRT’s Wendy Bowman.) Regardless of who takes over the historic establishment, the sale will mark the end of an era for the city of Los Angeles. As local WeHo attorney Stephen Michael Martin said of the watering hole, “It’s more than an institution. This is definitely Boystown’s flagship activity. He has no kind of rival. Hoping it stays that way for years to come.

