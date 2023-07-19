To save itself, Hollywood must create its own ChatGPT

Now, generative AI is the potential killer blow, one that could cause copyright holders to give up their library of scripts, created over decades, in exchange for promised benefits that will never come.

When it comes to generative AI and video, Silicon Valley only needs to snag one constituency of Hollywood executives. Once studios join, they will be at the mercy of the providers of this technology. It happened in journalism. It happened in music. Silicon Valley did not kill these industries, but it took control of the audience and extracted a huge percentage of the potential profits. For studio executives, generative AI is a test of intelligence.

The best path Forward is for studios and writers to recognize four realities.

First, generative AI will end up being a valuable tool in some creative fields, potentially including scripting, but only if the AI ​​was designed from the ground up for that task.

Second, flaws in today’s generative AIs make them unsuitable for serious work, especially in creative fields. General-purpose AIs, like ChatGPT, are trained on any content the creator can steal from the internet, which means their output often consists of nonsense dressed to appear authoritative. The best they can do is mimic their training set. These AIs will never be good at creating draft scripts of even the most stereotypical programs, unless their training set includes a giant library of Hollywood scripts.

Third, Silicon Valley is the common enemy of studios and writers. It’s an illusion that studios can partner with AI companies to squeeze writers out without hurting each other. Silicon Valley is using a potential reduction in writers’ pay as bait in a trap where the target is studio profits.

Fourth, there’s no reason Hollywood can’t create its own generative AI to compete with ChatGPT. Studios and writers control the intellectual property needed to create great AI. Generative AI trained on every script provided by a single studio or set of studios would produce much better scripts than ChatGPT. Would it produce the next casablanca? No. But it could produce a great first draft of an Emmy Awards show script. And it would preserve Hollywood’s business model for the next generation.

If the studios work separately or together to create an AI that they control, the future of Hollywood will be much brighter. At the heart of this fourth point is a legal strategy for copyright infringement litigation against the main players in generative AI. If copyright is to mean anything, Hollywood must challenge Silicon Valley’s assertion of copyright. innovation without permissionwhich has become a haven for law breaking in areas ranging from consumer safety to public health to copyright.

Some might say that Hollywood doesn’t have the ability to do technology. It’s ridiculous. Pixar, Weta Digital and the CGI special effects industry demonstrate that Hollywood can not only master technology, but also innovate in it.

There are many open source architectures for generative AI. Studios and the WGA can license them cheaply and hire a handful of engineers to train their own AI. It will take many years, but copyright litigation will give the industry the time it needs and could even become a giant profit center.

There are serious issues to be resolved between writers and studios. AI is part of the negotiation, but it is substantially different from other issues on the table. The tech industry wants to use generative AI to extract profit from film and TV, just as it has done in other media categories. The question is whether studios will repeat the mistakes of journalism and music.