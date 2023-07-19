Campaign with Emmy-nominated actor Tyler James Williams to highlight early childhood care and education

Summer video series honors people and communities that help children thrive

Battle Creek, MI Early childhood education and care systems play an outsized role in children’s development. However, systemic barriers, such as lack of funding, labor shortages, cultural and language challenges, and implicit biases, disproportionately affect children of color and children from low-income families. Educators, caregivers, communities and organizations work tirelessly to remove these barriers every day so that all children can succeed in the classroom and beyond. To recognize and celebrate their impact, the WK Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) has launched a storytelling campaign featuring Emmy-nominated actor Tyler James Williams.

Throughout the summer, WKKF and Williams are raising firsthand accounts of early childhood care and education advocates, highlighting both the challenges they face and their ongoing efforts to provide equitable learning and development opportunities for children across the United States. The initiative began at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture with a talk on stage between Williams and WKKF President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron on the state of early childhood care and education, recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, and the need for educators of color.

As part of the initiative, Williams, who brings cultural awareness to the heroic efforts of educators through her portrayal of a teacher on television, narrates a new video series which can be found on EveryChildThrives.com/Care2Educate, @kelloggfoundation on Instagram and @wk_kellogg_fdn on Twitter.

It means the world to me to partner with the Kellogg Foundation on this project because it brings action to art. As an actor, we create an entertainment product that allows people to take the time to laugh and find commonalities, Williams said. But the inequity we find in schools, especially schools of color, is no joke. It’s not something we can just enjoy; it’s something we really need to address. Through this project with the Kellogg Foundation, were raise the stories of change and resilience that is happening every day in our schools and that will hopefully inspire others to join us in speaking out in support of the transformative educators and caregivers who make them possible.

The challenges facing early childhood care and education in recent years are of growing concern. For example, according to a recent report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the start of 2020, there are 100,000 fewer child care workers, representing almost 10% of its workforce. And, without sufficient support for early education, the school readiness gaps between disadvantaged and more affluent children can be significant and have lasting effects. According research shared by the Campaign for Reading in SchoolsA child’s vocabulary as young as three years old can predict third-grade reading achievement.

The challenges faced in recent years by those who dedicate their lives to providing children with early care and education are unprecedented. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision removing an important framework to address deep-rooted historical and systemic racism, it’s never been clearer how critical educators and caregivers are in helping our children, families, and communities overcome the many challenges they face in accessing high-quality education and equitable pathways to opportunity, Tabron said. Our goal in this partnership is to showcase and applaud the creativity, perseverance and strength of those who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to helping children grow and succeed.

For more information, visit EveryChildThrives.com.

