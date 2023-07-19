From Shaan Shahid to Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani celebrities have captured millions of hearts with their outstanding acting skills and charming personalities. Be it their outstanding work in dramas or movies, these celebrities have made a remarkable name for themselves in the industry. But over the years, many Pakistani celebrities have collaborated with Bollywood for amazing movies.

Art knows no boundaries, and several established celebrities of Pakistan like Imran Abbas, Humaima Malik, Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar and Adnan Siddiqui have proven the same by working in Bollywood films. However, there are a few celebrities who have turned down numerous offers to work in Indian films. Let’s take a look at these Pakistani celebrities, who rejected big offers from Bollywood.

#1. Hamza Ali Abbassi

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a popular name in the Pakistani film industry. He started his acting career in 2006 with plays. The handsome actor is known for his roles in shows like Pyarey Afza terrain Mann Mayal. Her breakthrough performance in the film, Or in 2013, earned him great recognition. Hamza was offered a role in Akshay Kumar’s film, Babe, but since the film had anti-Pakistani content, Hamza turned down the offer. The role then went to Meekal Zulfiqar.

#2. Sanam Jung

Actress, Sanam Jung started her career as a VJ in 2008 and made her acting debut with Pakistani drama, Dil-e-Muztar in 2013. She is very popular for her roles in Pakistani dramas, Simple Humdum Simple Dost, Goodbye, Hand Na Janoo and a few others. When Sanam was offered a few Bollywood movies, she turned them down without even thinking about it. Asked why, the actress told Pakistani magazine Aurora:

“When I said I wouldn’t do daring scenes, they said they could ‘cheat,’ but even if they cheat a scene, the audience will think I did it.”

#3. shaan shahid

Armaghan Shahid better known as Shaan Shahid is an established Pakistani actor. He began his career in 1990 and made his film debut in Brandy. Shaan, who has been leading Pakistan’s film industry for two decades, made many hearts flutter with his appearance in Shafqat Amanat Ali’s video song, Mora Saiyan. Shaan is one of Pakistan’s highest paid actors and has acted in over 500 films. The handsome Pakistani actor was offered a role in Aamir Khan’s star, Ghajiniwhich he rejected.

#4. Mehwish Hayat

Daughter of the famous 1980s television actress, Rukhsar Hayat, Mehwish is one of the best Pakistani actresses currently. She was named the 8th sexiest Asian woman in the world by a popular British magazine in 2009. Some of her best-known works include Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Dillagi, Miss WonderAnd London Nahi Jaunga, among others. Sitara-e-Imtiaz titular Mehwish was offered the role of Huma Qureshi in Dedh Ichqiya and the role of Aishwarya Rai in Fanny Khan. However, the actress turned down both offers.

#5. Fahd Mustafa

Host, producer and phenomenal actor, Fahad Mustafa is another popular name in the Pakistani industry. Some of his notable roles in the series include Ye Zindagi Hai, Ashti, Mastana Mahi and many more. Over the years, Fahad received many offers from Bollywood, but the actor chose to work in his native country.

He once tweeted much the same thing, when a fan asked him about working in Indian movies. The actor’s response could read as follows:

“I was offered a film but I made the choice to have better offers here.”

#6. Fatima Effendi

One of the highest paid actresses in the Pakistani industry, Fatima Effendi started her career as a child actress in 2001. Fatima gained popularity with the show, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti and appeared in many dramas like Man O-Salwa, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan and much more. The stunning actress received an offer to play a daring role in Bollywood from director Anees Bazmee, who has directed films like singh is king, ReadyAnd NO ENTRANCE. However, Fatima firmly said no and declined the offer. Speaking about the same in a media interaction, Fatima said:

“Anees Bazmee called me and praised my drama series and asked me to work in his film. I asked him about the story and the character I would portray, but refused to sign the film because it required me to play a bold character.

#7. Sheheryar Munawar

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui is a Pakistani actor, director and television host. He made his acting debut with the series, Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley. He has also been seen on shows like Tanhaiyan naye silsilay, A square And Zindafi Gulzar Hai. The handsome actor once revealed that he got a movie offer from Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor but he didn’t accept it, due to his bold character.

#8. Aieza Khan

Ayeza Khan rose to fame through her powerful performance in the TV series, Mere Pass Tum Ho. Apart from that, she has been seen in TV shows including Zard Mausam, Tum Jomilay, Pyare Afzal, Maaye Ni, Kaala Jadu, Aks, Shadi Mubarak, Mera Saaien 2, Mere Meher Baan, Bikhra Mera Naseeb, Teri Meri Love Story, Tum Kon Piya and many more. The lovely actress was offered a film by India’s ace director, Imtiaz Ali, but she turned it down as she wanted to work in Pakistani productions.

#9. Faysal Qureshi

The recipient of over 20 nationally recognized awards, Faysal Quraishi is one of the highest paid Pakistani actors. He gained wide recognition for playing the role of “Boota” in the Pakistani drama, Toba Tek Singh Boot. He has played various roles in shows like Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Banishan, Principal Abdul Qadir Hoon, Rank Laaga, Muqaddar and many more. The actor received many offers from Bollywood and he rejected them all. Citing the reason behind the same, Faysal said:

“I had 2-3 offers, but the scripts weren’t to my liking. I don’t want to disappoint my fans by doing anything that doesn’t live up to their expectations.”

#ten. Shehnaz Sheikh

A veteran Pakistani actress, Shehnaz Sheikh had appeared in many Pakistani dramas. Shehnaz has appeared on shows like Tanhaiyaan, Ankahi and many more. The actress left the industry in the 1990s and retired. Shehnaz was offered the Bollywood film, Henna, by Raj Kapoor. However, she refused to work in the film, and the role went to Zeba Bakhtiar.

These popular artists have rejected tempting offers from Bollywood and proved that their fanbase cannot be hindered by rejecting cross-border films. What do you think of these famous celebrities? Let us know.

