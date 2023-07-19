Viral moments from the strike of Hollywood writers and actors

Members of the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside NBC … [+] Universal in New York on July 14, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight on July 13, 2023, ending the movie and TV giant as they joined writers in the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood writers and actors are striking together, sparking heated rhetoric on social media about fair wages and working conditions in the entertainment industry, as well as the looming threat of generative AI.

Why are screenwriters and actors on strike?

Technology and wealth inequality; the rise of streaming has shattered the traditional residual model for actors and writers, while generative AI threatens to further devalue their work.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) clashed over these issues with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP); both unions are demanding increases to base pay and residuals, greater transparency on audience metrics, and seeking to impose restrictions on generative AI.

Online commentators noted that the two unions were not to be underestimated; Hollywood storytellers know how to craft a narrative.

The actors did what actors do best and injected drama into the fight, with many going viral after giving impassioned speeches and social media posts.

Here are the most viral moments from the writers’ and actors’ strike:

The nanny speaks

Fran Drescher, former 90s sitcom star The nanny and current president of SAG-AFTRA, heralded the strike as a moment in history, a moment of truth.

Drescher went on to say: We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, how they lose money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting.

She concluded by saying: We are workers and we stand up. We demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us.

Drescher’s fiery charisma caught the internet’s attention, and The nanny fans have seen reality mirror fiction, comparing Drescher to the working-class, pro-union character she played on the show, who once swore never, ever, ever to cross a picket line.

Oppenheimer throws the first strike

The actors’ strike started with a bang, as the A-list casting of Chris Nolans was highly anticipated Oppenheimer walked out of the film’s London premiere following the strike announcement.

Nolan praised its star-studded cast and explained their absence: I must acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy. The list is huge Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and many more. Unfortunately, they left to write their signs for what we believe is an impending SAG strike, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the fight for fair wages for their union’s working members.

Nolan later said BBC News that he will not work on another film project until the strike is resolved, stating: It’s not about me, it’s not about the stars of my film.

Ron Perlman sees red

Ron Perlman went viral after posting a diatribe on social media directed at an unnamed studio exec who gave a particularly cruel quote to Deadline, admitting that the end of the AMPTP game is to allow [the strike] drag on until union members start losing their apartments and homes.

Perlman responded to the anonymous executive on Instagram Live, saying: Listen to me, motherfucker. There are many ways to lose your home. Part is financial, part is karma, and part is just finding out who said that and we know who said that and where they live. You want families to starve while you make 27 fucking million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherfucker. Be really careful.

In an Instagram Live follow, Perlman admitted he got heated in his video and clarified that he actually didn’t wish anyone any harm.

Perlman went on to explain his view on the importance of the strike:

I mean, this strike is just kind of a symptom of a much bigger struggle than the strike itself. It’s a symptom of the soullessness of corporate America and the way everything has become corporatized in this country.

Everybody Hates Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger came across as a nasty caricature after saying cast and writers were unrealistic with their expectations and described the strike as “very disturbing”.

Iger complained that the entertainment industry was already experiencing disruption and that now was the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.

Commentators pointed to Igers’ inflated salary and questioned why the glaring wealth inequality was not seen as disturbing.

Igers’ comments were easy to push back; on TikTokwriter/producer Franchesca Ramsey assembled Iger’s music video with translation, interpreting Iger’s comment as motivated by greed.

Actor Sean Gunn (brother of DC Studios head James Gunn) noted that Iger made far too much money to complain, stating: in 1980 CEOs earned 30 times what the lowest worker earned, now Bob Iger earns 400 times what his lowest worker earns. I think that’s a shame, Bob, and maybe you should look in the mirror and ask why? Is this morally acceptable?

Fran Drescher also chimed in and dismissed Iger’s opinion, saying “it’s so obvious he has no idea what’s really going on.”

Black Mirror AI Mirrors

The role of generative AI proved to be one of the most contentious issues of the strike, with unions seeking to place safeguards on the technology and the AMPTP adamantly rejecting any hint of regulation.

The AI ​​debate has imbued labor struggle with a dystopian undertone that many commentators have likened to an episode of a satirical sci-fi series. black mirror.

National executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland has alleged that a proposal from Hollywood studios involved digitally capturing the likenesses of background actors, offering actors a single day’s pay in return.

This revolutionary AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background artists could be scanned, given a day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they choose, without consent or compensation, he said.

On social media, commentators reacted in horror; a lot clips posted strange VFX lines of deceased actors in Ezra Millers the flash to prove how bad technology is, even at its best budget.

Streaming does not pay

TV players have traditionally relied on residual payments as a source of stable revenue; an appearance on a hit show can bring in a significant amount of money as the reruns pile up (the cast of Friendsfor example, have raised millions of dollars from the success of the shows).

By contrast, the actors starring in the streaming giants’ greatest hits have known fame without fortune; the cast of Orange is the new black recently went viral after an article in the New Yorker revealed how little they were paid for their work.

According to Netflix, Orange is one of their most-watched originals of all time, but for the duration of the shows several of the stars had to keep working side-by-side to earn rent, and years later the residuals and royalties dwindled to a few dollars.

On ICT Tac in 2020, Orange Star Kimiko Glenn has shared a video of herself opening a royalty check and joking that she’s ‘about to be so rich’. The camera then reveals the full check payment, $27.30, to shock and disbelief from his fans.

The video resurfaced following the strike, prompting other actors to share screenshots of their meager earnings on social media.

No shade for strikers

Picketing in the hot Los Angeles summer was never going to be comfortable, but strikers suspect the studios want them to feel the heat.

Comedian Chris Stephens posted a photo of a trimmed tree outside Universal Studios with the caption: Kudos to the good folks at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave shade to our picket line just before a 90+ degree week.

The photo has gone viral, perfectly illustrating what the strikers are fighting against. Writer and director Eric Haywood added“I can definitely confirm that I saw this today. Studios still want to insist that they’re not the bad guys, but somehow manage to keep doing supervillain shit.”

Ancient wonder woman star Lynda Carter tweeted“Besides being cruel to humans, it’s also very bad for trees.”

Figures and requests

Early on, the strikers pointed out that there was more than enough money in Hollywood to fairly compensate all workers.

On social media, commenters shared screenshots illustrating the wealth imbalance that sparked industrial action in the first place, and the numbers are impossible to argue.

In addition to this, SAG-AFTRA’s requests have been posted online, along with AMPTP’s responses. Outsiders may not know the ins and outs of the business, but many of the rejected proposals don’t cast AMPTP in a good light.

Comedian Jesse McLaren replied to the rejected proposals with a simple but disturbing tweet:

