Fawad Khan as Batman? Twitter reacts to AI-created image of Pakistani actor | Bollywood
July 18 marks the 15th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s Batman film, The Dark Knight. To mark the occasion, a fan account on Twitter posted an AI-generated image of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan as the Caped Crusader. (Also read: Fawad Khan is irreplaceable, says Sonam Bajwa: “He is my all-time crush”)
Fawad as Batman
The @Indusland_ Twitter account posted the AI-generated image of Fawad Khan as Bruce Wayne aka Batman. The actor is seen in a black three-piece suit and has his hands in his pockets. He is standing next to a vintage black car. In the background, it appears to be a crime scene.
Fan reactions
One user commented on the image and said, “The guy could dress in the worst clothes ever and still look 10/10 a class above the rest!” Another wrote, That Would Be Better Than Robert Pattinson, referencing the Hollywood actor’s turn as a caped crusader in the latest rendition, Matt Reeves’ The Batman last year.
Another user wrote, Sign a petition to make this happen. Another fan said, I would leave the theater on a stretcher. THANKS. Since when did Batman start wearing Italian costumes? one user underlined while another wrote, Ok, who’s the joker?
What does Fawad Khan do?
Fawad was seen last year in Ms Marvel, a coming-of-age superhero series starring Imaan Vellani as the title character. Fawad played a man from the Partition era. The series also starred Farhan Akhtar in a key role and had a cameo from Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.
Fawad was also seen in the Pakistani box office The Legend of Maula Jatt, where he played the lead role. Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh’s 2014 romantic comedy Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He then appeared in Shakun Batra’s family drama Kapoor & Sons in 2016 and Karan Johar’s romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the same year. This film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai, was released immediately after the Uri attacks in 2016, after which there was a ban on Pakistani actors working in India.
