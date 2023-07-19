Arslan Khan gets an offer from Bollywood?

Pakistani actor-model Arslan Khan has revealed that Indian TV star Sargun Mehta slipped into his Instagram DM to offer him a dramatic role.

During his recent interactive session with his followers on his Instagram Stories, Khan, who is often dubbed the look-alike of Bollywood celebrity Kartik Aaryan, was asked by a fan if he would be interested in working across the border if given the chance, to which the actor revealed he had recently received an offer to star in an Indian TV drama.

In response to a question, “You look like an Indian actor. Would you work in India if you ever had the chance? Khan posted a screenshot of his conversation with the casting team. The message from them read, “Would you be interested in doing a Hindi TV show. If so, please share your details here. Sargun Mehta team.

Along with the Instagram inbox screenshot, Khan added: ‘It’s funny because I recently got a call from an Indian casting agency for a show’Oudaryan‘ thinking I was an Indian – the moment they found out I was from Pakistan they were a bit shocked.

Responding to the subscriber’s question, Khan noted, “Of course I would love to work across the border if ever given the chance.”

It is pertinent to mention that Arslan Khan married theWow Pagal Si star Hira Khan at a lavish ceremony earlier this year following a dream proposal for her man by the latter.

