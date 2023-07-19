Rogers actor opens up about SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood





ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) A local actor and writer talks about his thoughts on the unfolding actors’ and writers’ strike in Hollywood. For two months, Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike demanding better pay and better job protection. They say they can spend hours on set when the pay for their work isn’t equal. They say now, with artificial intelligence and streaming services on the rise and more loopholes being discovered, it’s harder for actors and writers to make a living. NWA leaders explain 2023 legislative priorities

Michael Bailey Smith, is an actor and writer who has starred in over 40 films and over 100 shows. In his experience, one of the things that worried him the most was not qualifying for most benefits. “Even though I worked on a few movies, TV shows, commercials, everything like that, I barely qualified. Lucky for me, every year I qualified. But some of those years have been pretty thin and it’s kind of scary. And having that when your whole family is on health insurance and you barely qualify,” Smith said. Smith says about 87% of actors are not eligible for health insurance. But that’s not all, with the rise of streaming services and new technologies, it has also made it more difficult. “When a movie goes to theaters, we often get residuals based on the success of the movie. And it’s not like that with streaming. Whether it’s good or bad, we just get a flat rate and that’s kind of unfair,” Smith said. Smith says that while this isn’t the first time actors have had to strike in history, he hopes that with the writers and actors striking together, this time change will be made. It is not known how long this strike will last for the writers. It’s been two months, but there are no talks scheduled for the Writers Guild.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/rogers-actor-and-writer-weighs-in-on-the-sag-aftra-strike-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos