Who is Ajay Devgn and is he married?





Over the years Bollywood has become a force to be reckoned with and spawned many amazing stars. An actor who collected the benefits from Indian Tinseltown is Ajay Devgn. 1 Bollywood actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn has enjoyed an impressive career Credit: AFP Who is Ajay Devgn? Born Vishal Veeru Devgan on April 2, 1969, Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor, director and producer who mainly works in Hindi cinema. He grew up in the film industry as his father, Veeru Devgan, was a stunt choreographer and action film director and his mother, Veena, is a film producer. As one of Bollywood’s leading stars, Ajay has appeared in over 100 films and won numerous accolades including four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2016, he was honored by the Indian government with the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian honour. What did Ajay Devgn star in? As mentioned, Ajay has acted in over 100 movies with this number constantly increasing. The actor’s biggest box office films include RRR (2022), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Drishyam 2 (2022), Golmaal Again (2017) and Total Dhamaal (2019). He also starred in and directed the films U Me Aur Hum (2008), Runway 34 (2022) and Bholaa (2023). What is Ajay Devgn net worth? It is fair to say that Ajay is a very wealthy actor, with an estimated net worth of 50 million. He is reported to have been the first Bollywood star to own a private jet for transportation to filming locations, promotions and personal travel. AJay also owns a production company Ajay Devgn FFilms, which was established in 2000. Is Ajay Devgn married? In 1995, Ajay started a relationship with actress, Kajol Mukherjee while they were starring in Gundaraj. At the time, they were hailed by the press as “an unlikely couple” due to their different personalities. In February 1999, the couple were married in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu ceremony at the Devgn family home. Does Ajay Devgn have children? The couple share two children together. Their first child, a girl named Nysa, was born in 2003. She was followed by their son, Yug, whom they welcomed in 2010.

