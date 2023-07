randeep hooda: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has teamed up with Khalsa Aid to help flood-stricken Haryana residents. In a heartfelt video shared on Tuesday, the actor can be seen wading through knee-deep water delivering essential supplies to people affected by the devastating floods in the state. The video begins with Randeep inside his car, preparing for the upcoming rescue job. He puts on a headgear, a symbol of his commitment and determination, before going out and joining the rescue team. With steely determination, he navigates through flooded areas, reaching out to households and distributing ration kits to affected families. Notably, Randeep’s girlfriend, the talented actress Lin Laishram, accompanies him in this noble undertaking. The video, which was also shared on Lin’s Instagram Stories, shows their shared commitment to the cause. Randeep’s actions have garnered immense praise and adulation from his devoted fan base. His message was captioned with the word “Seva”, urging others to lend their support and join hands to help those in need. Overwhelmed by his selfless act, fans flooded the comments section with expressions of respect, admiration and love for the actor. They hailed him as a true hero and applauded his tireless efforts to help the general public. Simultaneously, in a coordinated effort with state administrations, a total of 73 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed to Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to conduct rescue and relief operations. These teams succeeded in rescuing and evacuating a significant number of individuals, 1,600 people and 956 head of cattle, providing them with safer shelter and support. As Randeep dedicates himself to this worthy cause, he recently finished filming his upcoming biopic, “Swatantra Veer Savarkar.” The film, which makes his directorial debut, delves into the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar. Randeep, along with co-writer Utkarsh Naithani, masterfully crafted this poignant tale. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films in association with Legend Studios and Avak Films, the film also stars talented actress Ankita Lokhande.

