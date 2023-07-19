The beloved Batman actor was spotted in the upstate New York ‘hotspot’





A famous actor dined at an award-winning restaurant in a 300-year-old Hudson Valley town that was recently named a hotspot. Employees and customers of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine in Rhinebeck were shocked to see a famous actor inside the restaurant. Actor Robert Pattinson spotted in Rhinebeck, Dutchess County, New York Cinnamon Indian Food / FB Cinnamon Indian Food / FB Actor Robert Pattinson was seen at the Dutchess County business on Tuesday, according to Cinnamon Indian Cuisine. For all the news the Hudson Valley shares, be sure to follow Hudson Valley Facebook post, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile The Rhinebeck Restaurant, located on East Market Street, offers traditional Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist. "We bring the flavors of India's many regions to the Hudson Valley so our guests can explore the traditional dishes of our childhoods. We also offer inventive cocktails and modern plates that combine authentic Indian flavors, aromas and spices with contemporary American ingredients. Our menu relies on high-quality meats, dairy and produce, sourced primarily from local farms." Cinnamon Indian food indicates on its website. Cinnamon Indian Cuisine was recognized in 2013, 2015 and 2017 by TripAdvisor with a Certificate of Excellence, according to the restaurant. It has also been repeatedly named the best Indian restaurant in the Hudson Valley by Hudson Valley magazine. New York Times: How Rhinebeck Became a Hudson Valley Hotspot The New York Times recently highlighted Rhinebeck, calling Rhinebeck "A historic community with cultural amenities." The New York Times article highlights a number of Rhinebeck hotspots.

