Entertainment
Here’s Where Striking Actors Can Find Help With Hollywood’s Shutdown
Now that actors and other performers have joined striking writers, where can SAG-AFTRA members turn for help if they can’t pay their bills?
Many workers in the industry will be financially affected by production stoppages. In most states, including California, striking employees are not eligible for unemployment insurance benefits because they are still considered employees. An exception is that New York employees can file for unemployment after a two-week waiting period.
Because Hollywood is a live music industry and a significant number of people in entertainment work second or third jobs, striking performers may not lose enough of their income to qualify for financial assistance. Most claims will require proof of significant hardship. For those who need it, here are some options to consider.
SAG-AFTRA Foundations Emergency Relief Program
This fund provides financial support to members who are in dire financial need due to an unexpected life crisis, which now includes the actors’ strike.
But the website states: Loss of work due to a production stoppage or strike does not qualify a person for subsidy under this program unless the member can demonstrate that the resulting loss of work created an immediate financial crisis or hardship.
Members can apply here. Email [email protected] or call (323) 549-6773 for more information.
SAG-AFTRA Loans Federal Credit Union
THE SAG-AFTRA Federal Credit Union provides work interruption loans to members of credit unions. You can apply for a loan up to $5,000 with up to 36 months to repay or request a loan payment deferral.
THE Community Entertainment Fund Emergency Financial Assistance Program provides emergency financial assistance to performing arts workers who are unable to pay their basic living expenses. This includes housing, food, utility bills and health care.
These funds are available to both unionized and non-unionized workers, but applicants must provide documentation proving they have an earning history as performing arts and entertainment professionals. Eligibility depends how long the applicant has worked in the industry and the type of work performed.
Through This sitecandidates can also apply for funds from:
The fund also offers help with health insurance coverage and mental health support. To make a tax-deductible donation to the fund, visit Donate on their website.
Film and Television Fund Grants
Created by Mary Pickford and other Hollywood personalities in 1921, a few years before sound arrived in cinema, the MPTF is a relief charity funded by contributions from the entertainment industry. The fund offers among other things grants to anyone working in the entertainment industry who is going through tough times.
Any worker in the entertainment industry with a demonstrable financial need from the strike can apply for temporary assistance. Decisions regarding eligibility and grant amounts are made on a case-by-case basis. Advice, confidential help and referrals to other resources are also available.
To apply, call the fund at (323) 634-3888 or toll free at (855) 760-6783, or by email [email protected].
If you have information about other funds that should be added to this list, email the Times Utility Journalism Team at [email protected].
