VIDEO: Keerthy Suresh reacts as paparazzi ask him about his Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan at Mumbai airport





Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress who has been creating waves in the South, is ready to step into Bollywood. Yes, Pinkvilla exclusively announced that they will be making their debut with Varun Dhawan directing Atlee. Now the actress has reacted to her Bollywood debut as she got clicked at Mumbai airport. She also confirmed that Pinkvilla’s exclusivity on her Bollywood debut was indeed true. Keerthy Suresh was clicked at the Mumbai airport and kept her chic look. She opted for cream colored pants and paired with a brown cropped top. Its casual look defines comfort and style. It’s also easy to replicate and looks perfect for everyday wear. The Dasara actress teamed her outfit with an expensive Dior bag around her shoulder. Simple makeup, open braids and black sunglasses completed her airport outfit. Paparazzi also took advantage of the moment and asked about his much talked about Bollywood debut. She replied with a smile and said you will find out tomorrow. The actress also thanked them for all the love and support. Paparazzi asked Keerthy Suresh about his Bollywood debut at the airport Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Atlee Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that Keerthy Suresh is making his Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is introduced by director Jawan Atlee Kumar. Called #VD18, the film is billed as an action-packed dramedy that promises to captivate moviegoers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences. A source close to the development tells us, “Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launcher, and this Varun Dhawan film is a perfect match for her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial film filled with emotion, drama and action.” Official confirmation of Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut is yet to be made. However, the actress hints that the announcement will be made soon too. upcoming movies Keerthy Suresh is set to play the lead role in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF creators Hombale Films are funding the project. She also teamed up with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project which stars megastar Chiranjeevi in ​​the lead role. READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh gears up for Bollywood debut with action artist Varun Dhawan-Atlee

