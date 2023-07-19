‘America’s Got Talent’ Champion Leads Hot Beach Entertainment List





The area’s beaches are in peak season and the area’s live music venues offer plenty of entertainment options. In Ocean City, the OC Performing Arts Center has a family entertainer headlined this weekend. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won the top prize in NBC’s “Americas Got Talent” season finale in 2007, will appear at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 ($35, $40). He will be joined by his cast of puppets, with a good dose of music and cheerfulness. The center is also having tickets on sale for the shoulder season appearances of Lee Greenwood on Friday, September 22 ($39-$125) and Don McLean the following night on Saturday, September 23 (also $39-$125). Elsewhere in Ocean City, the Seacrets Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by indie-rock actor Little Stranger on the Beach Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 ($10, free with local ID). The touring duo who hail from South Carolina to Philadelphia have drawn comparisons to Beck with his mix of hip-hop and alternative music. In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork offers another series of summer concerts that will draw crowds. Owner Alex Pires dropped me to inform me that the famous nightclub currently has a capacity of 1,200 people and is having a great summer. It has already hosted half a dozen sales and at least as many more are expected, he said. One such sold-out show in Cork features country star Dylan Scott on Thursday July 20. The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk is out Friday, July 21 ($20). Philly favorite Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers will play a reunion show with special guest Tisra Til on Sunday, July 23, and over 600 advance tickets have already been sold ($30). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21 for Friday, September 29, Jimmie Allen Returns ($40). The Cork will open at 8 p.m. for all these concerts, with music starting at 8:30 p.m. In Selbyville, the open-air Freeman Arts Pavilion also has a busy schedule with something for everyone. Classic rock stalwart Three Dog Night will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20; there were only 57 tickets left at last count and they will definitely sell out by showtime ($39). The Beat Goes On, which has singer Lisa McClowry paying tribute to Cher, is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 ($29). At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, Freeman will present the Pop 2000 Tour, featuring NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, BBMak and Ryan Cabrera ($29, $59). Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23 ($29). A sold-out modern rock double bill with Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional arrives at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. In Lewes, the Rocking the Docks concert series continues every Wednesday until August 23. Shows take place outside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal. George Porter Jr. of funk legend The Meters will perform with his current band The Runnin Pardners on July 26 after a 6 p.m. opening by Melody Trucks and the Fitzkee Brothers ($26). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected] MUSIC AT THE STATE FAIR:Nelly, Lainey Wilson and Fluffy Iglesias to headline 2023 Delaware State Fair MUSIC:Jimmie Allen playing Dewey Beach, files countersuit against second accuser

