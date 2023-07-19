



Earlier this year, the actor Aïn Jaffri surprised his fans by announcing his return to television after a four-year hiatus from the industry. THE Balu Mahi the actor starred in mandi alongside Saba Qamar, Michal Zulfiqar and Shayan Khan. But little did we know that a Pakistani drama wasn’t the only surprise she had for us Jaffri bagged a Bollywood feature film, titled Cokedirected and written by Picture Mom. The news was confirmed when she reposted a story from actor Paul Marlon that had Jaffri sat on a couch for a photo. The image was from the sets of their upcoming film. Jaffri will share the screen with Bollywood actor, Shakti Kapoor’s son, Siddhant Kapoor. “Team works hard,” read the story, which used the hashtags “Bollywood” and “Movie‘. Earlier this month, Jaffri posted a photo of the script titled Coke and wrote, “It’s finally happening!” The script also contained an address in Mumbai which revealed the Indian origin of the project. Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the actor on signing an Indian project and also said that the Pakistani industry misses her. When the Aseerzadi The actor announced his return to acting on Instagram, she highlighted how the break made him realize his passion for acting. She said it was not a “passing fancy” and something special.to she could never give up. “The break taught me to be more patient, and the very valuable lesson that being a wife and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at once, you can have it, take turns, when the time is right,” she said. While promoting his film dance Work with Osman Khalid Butt, Jaffri had said The Express Grandstand“Acting was always something I really wanted to do but I didn’t push too hard because there was a lot of resistance.. My parents were very tired of it. They didn’t know how professional everything was in the industry until my aunt, Azra Mohyuddinjoined him. Jaffri started her career with one-off commercials, which propelled her into the 2010s Post bus Chup Ray then the rest was history as she rose through the ranks with several soap opera dramas under her belt.

