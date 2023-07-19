Release statement from actor Bradley Olivier’s family following inaccurate reports of his death





Bradley Olivier (left) as Danny in Binnelanders.

Bradley Olivier’s family have released a statement following reports of his death.

On Tuesday, several publications reported that the servants the actor was dead.

servants “It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support,” read the family statement. The family of actor Bradley Olivier released a statement following news of his death. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support after being admitted on Monday evening,” the statement from family spokesman Solomon Cupido read. According to the statement, the 36-year-old received the best possible care and medical care from Life Flora Hospital for the past two days. “Despite their tireless efforts, it has become apparent that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible.” On Tuesday, several publications reported that Olivier had died. The family asked “the media and the public to refrain from spreading speculation or sensationalism”. “We understand the interest in Bradley Olivier’s condition, but prioritizing compassion and respecting the family’s wishes is crucial.” “Bradley Olivier’s legacy will live on through his work, which has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire generations to come. We ask that you please celebrate his life by remembering the joy and happiness he brought to the world.” The family also thanked the medical professionals who cared for Olivier, “their dedication and expertise have been invaluable”. SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: Olivier is best known for his role as paramedic Danny Jantjies in servantswhere he has been part of the cast of the kykNET television series for at least eight years. He studied at Tshwane University of Technology. He got his first screen role in 2007 after winning a nationwide talent search to find new actors for kykNET’s first Afrikaans soap opera. rose village in which he played the character JJ. Oliver was also cast in roles in 7th avenue on SABC 2, big players on SABC 3, 4Play Sex Tips for Girls, Move, Rockville, flight to egypt, Sokhulu and partners, let heaven wait, MTV Shuga Down South, fathers matterAnd The castle. His film credits include The excavator And Bakgat! II, Death on Mag 3, Wireless, ballad for a bachelor, zero is nothing And Vaseline. Olivier set up his production company Sturvey Pictures with actor Solomon Cupido and their first film, Frankie and Felipewill debut this year 11th kykNET Silver Screen Festival next month in Camps Bay. Their production company is also producing three films for MultiChoice’s Showmax streaming service. Newsletter What to watch Our TV and movie editor curates a list of movies and series to watch every week. Register

