The Roxy Celebrates 50 Years in West Hollywood with Neil Young, Exhibit and More





The Roxy Theater is commemorating its 50th anniversary this fall with a lineup of concerts, exhibits and events, honoring the legacy of this iconic music club located in West Hollywood on the legendary Sunset Strip. Lou Adler, the owner of the Roxy and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, tells LA TIMES that Neil Young will make a special appearance on September 20, exactly fifty years after he headlined the venue’s 1973 grand opening. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for The Painted Turtle and Bridge School, adding a charitable dimension to the celebration. Alongside these memorable performances, Roxy’s 50th anniversary celebrations will be made possible through collaborations with the GRAMMY Museum and the West Hollywood Library, both presenting their unique activations during the upcoming fall season. With all these exciting events and memories to cherish, the Roxy Theatre’s 50th anniversary celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and aficionados. On September 12, the West Hollywood Library will unveil its new exhibit, featuring a conversation between Lou Adler and Nic Adler as part of the Artists and Icons of the City series. A reception will be held at the West Hollywood Council Chambers, where they will delve into the history of the venue. Curated by Jasen Emmons, the exhibition will feature a collection of photographs of the Roxy, along with written anecdotes of the key figures who played a central role in its legacy. The exhibition will run at the library until May 2024. Over the past 50 years, The Roxy has been a cornerstone for emerging talent, hosting many iconic musicians early in their careers. His profound impact on the music industry is evident, as he has been immortalized through live albums by legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley, The Ramones, Brian Wilson, Chuck Berry (with Tina Turner), Emmylou Harris, Frank Zappa, Richard Pryor, Gladys Knight, Guns N Roses, Buzzcocks, George Benson, Todd Rundgren and Warren Zevon. Notably, the Roxy holds historical significance as the location where Adler successfully launched The Rocky Horror Show in the United States. Opening night audiences, including luminaries like Jack Nicholson, Cher, Mick Jagger and John Lennon, further cemented its iconic status. Founded in September 1973 by Lou Adler and his then partner Elmer Valentine, the club also gained the support and involvement of renowned music industry figures such as Elliot Roberts, David Geffen, Bill Graham and Peter Asher, who contributed as investors and consultants. Their collective efforts helped make The Roxy the legendary musical institution it is today.

