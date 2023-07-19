Five For Fighting at Pine Knob, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press

It’s been eight years since John Ondrasik released a Five For Fighting album, but the Los Angeles singer-songwriter hasn’t slept. Or shy of rustling feathers.

Ondrasik, 58, has released two provocative Five For Fighting singles so far this decade. 2021’s “Blood On My Hands” dealt with the controversial US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, while last year’s “Can One Man Save the World” expressed solidarity with Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its war with Russia. Ondrasik performed the song in kyiv last July.

They are additions to a discography that includes six studio albums (including two platinum) since 1997 and Top 5 hits such as “Superman (It’s Not Easy)”, “100 Years” and “The Riddle”. He has also written music for television series such as “Hawaii Five-O”, “Code Black” and “American Ninja Warrior” and developed his own shows, and is active in public speaking, including TEDx talks, as well as helping run his family business, Precision Wire Products. Five For Fighting, meanwhile, continues to perform concerts, occasionally with symphony orchestras, and is part of Barenaked Ladies’ current Last Summer On Earth tour…

Ondrasik says that since the album “Bookmarks” in 2013, “I’m kind of in that place where I don’t feel like I have to write songs. Getting the family business through the pandemic literally cut me off from music for two years, so I’m trying to get back into it now. But it’s kind of like a circle; when I started I was just writing because I had to, like artists do. You just did it. You don’t no expectations. So in a way, I’m kind of back to the beginning, which is good because I don’t have all the pressures of, ‘I gotta have a hit single!’ or ‘I gotta sell records!’ It’s a beautiful freedom. And it took me a while to get over that and just your ego, and you wonder why I’m doing this. Luckily, I have these other things in my life that keep me grounded, and you try to find fun, inspiring, and different projects and see how we can make a difference in small ways.

Ondrasik says the latest singles are “two songs I wish I never had to write”, but they also demonstrated the new purpose he feels for his music. “It’s so funny; none of them were played on the radio, but they were heard by tens of millions of people and meant a lot to a lot of people and still do. So you try to find ways to make an impact and write when you’re inspired, or when you’re angry or frustrated and have something to say. That’s kind of where I’m at now.

Nevertheless, Ondrasik said, “I would love to do another (album). I try to build blocks (of time) where I can do it and do it the right way. Getting back on the road this year, getting back into swing, seeing the impact of the songs made me a little more invigorated to do it.

Ondrasik says he is satisfied with all of the work he has created so far. “You always think you can write a better song, but seeing how the songs I’ve done hold up… ‘100 Years’ is still in graduations, funerals and weddings. And even songs that weren’t hits, like ‘What Kind of World Do You Want’ and ‘What If’ and definitely the last two songs that had an impact make me happy. There are people who have kids now who play ‘Superman’ for their kids, and that was L EUR favorite song when they were 10 or 15. It’s crazy. I always hope that my best songs are yet to come, but if the chapter closes tomorrow, I’ve been incredibly blessed. I feel pretty satisfied.

Looking ahead, Ondrasik recently recorded a new song with school kids in downtown Chicago and is working with his friend and writer-producer Peter Lenkov on some TV projects. “It’s tough. We sold a couple of them but they weren’t made and of course with the writer’s strike everything’s shut down. We’ve got one with (Great American Family) that I think will be done; he’s about a soldier poet so that’s my love for music as well as (for) our military. er, hammer and hopefully drill in. And I work with fun people.

Five For Fighting performs with Barenaked Ladies and Del Amitri on the Last Summer On Earth Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. (313)471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Alicia Keys spends a hot summer night at Little Caesars Arena

Big Time Rush at Pine Knob, 5 things to know

Eminem’s Guest Photo Highlights Ed Sheeran’s Memorable Motor City Weekend