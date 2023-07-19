Raanjhanaa to Kabir Singh Bollywood Toxic Love Stories That Divided Viewers





Bollywood movies have always been known for their depiction of intense love stories. While many of these films beautifully depict the magic of love, some have delved into the darker side of relationships. These films explore toxic love stories, highlighting the complexity and destructive nature of some romantic relationships. Let’s take a look at some Bollywood films that have shed light on toxic love affairs, highlighting the harmful dynamics that can exist in relationships. Raanjhanaa (2013): “Raanjhanaa” tells the story of an obsessive lover who goes to great lengths to win a woman’s affection, including through the use of violence and manipulation. The film raises questions about the limits of love and the toxicity of obsession. Devdas (2002): Based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Devdas’ tells the tragic story of a man consumed by his love for a woman who marries someone else. The film depicts a toxic love affair with excessive alcoholism, self-pity and destructive behavior. Kabir Singh (2019): “Kabir Singh” follows the story of a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon who descends into a toxic obsession with one woman. The film has been criticized for its glorification of toxic masculinity and depiction of an unhealthy relationship based on control and manipulation. A Villain (2014): “Ek Villain” tells the story of a man seeking revenge for the murder of his wife, who becomes entangled in a toxic relationship with a mentally unstable woman. The film explores themes of violence, possessiveness and obsession. Aïtraaz (2004): “Aitraaz” revolves around a successful man who is falsely accused of sexual harassment by his former lover. The film explores themes of power, manipulation and obsession, featuring a toxic relationship that damages the characters’ lives. Baazigar (1993): In “Baazigar”, the protagonist seeks revenge for his father’s death by manipulating and deceiving two women. The film presents a toxic relationship based on lies, betrayal and the thirst for revenge. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” explores the complexities of extramarital affairs, featuring a toxic romance between two unhappily married people. The film challenges societal norms but also depicts the destructive consequences of infidelity. History of Hamari Adhuri (2015): This film tells the story of a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who finds solace in a complicated relationship with another man. “Hamari Adhuri Kahani” explores themes of domestic violence, possessiveness and emotional manipulation. Bollywood movies have often romanticized love, but it’s important to recognize the toxic portrayals that can perpetuate harmful relationship dynamics. These movies shine a light on the darker sides of love and relationships.

