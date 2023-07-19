Entertainment
The Witcher Voice actor Doug Cockle opens up about cancer diagnosis
Doug Cockle, the voice of Geralt de Riv in The Witcher video games, has spoken out about his prostate cancer diagnosis and the importance of getting tested.
Speaking to IGN, the beloved voice actor explained that he had no obvious symptoms indicating cancer, but a combination of different factors led him to get checked out.
“I had no symptoms, no pain, nothing that I could point to in my body that told me I had prostate cancer,” Cockle said. “In that sense, my diagnosis was a big surprise.” A family history of prostate cancer had always been on Cockle’s mind, however, and after watching a documentary in which an interviewee talked about lower back pain he had experienced following mild sciatica, he decided to get tested.
“I guess I knew it was a possibility, but being told that, yes, I have prostate cancer, it was still a surprise,” Cockle added. “It’s that old thing, you know, [it] it won’t happen to me.”
Watching the documentary opened Cockle’s eyes to the importance of discussing cancer openly, as if he hadn’t seen it, he wouldn’t have thought to get checked out.
“It’s so important to talk about this stuff,” he said. “It can be so easy to ignore symptoms or family history or whatever and live in relatively blissful ignorance. We don’t really want to know, do we?
“Knowing that something is wrong can lead to discomfort and pain and we don’t want that. That’s normal. But knowledge is also power: the power to choose your path. I chose my path and now hopefully I have many years left to enjoy my life with my family and friends.
“My cancer was quite advanced, so a few more years without a test could have meant that my choices were fewer and/or treatments might not have been as effective. Talking about these things means others could hear and take action for themselves or those they love.”
I had no idea. Random check and boom, I have full blown prostate cancer. Treatment in progress but good for now. Men over 50 get a PSA test just in case. More info on @ProstateUK #Men’s Health #health #prostatecancerawareness #prostatehealth https://t.co/HFItTImvU2
Doug Cockle (@DCockle) June 6, 2023
That doesn’t mean a cancer diagnosis is something easy to share with the world, though. Cockle explained that he was torn about sharing the news on social media, fearing his followers would think he was simply seeking attention or sympathy.
“When the Prostate Cancer UK tweet appeared in my Twitter feed, it just seemed right to me,” Cockle said. “If I retweeted this, I wouldn’t be talking about myself so much as talking about all of us men. My own diagnosis wasn’t really the point; that was the context to get the word out.”
The response to the retweet, in which Cockle explained how surprising the diagnosis was, remained confident that things were fine and encouraged others to get tested, was all positive.
Several members of The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red, BAFTA director Luke Hebblethwaite, and several other industry peers shared their love and support for Cockle, alongside countless fans. “In retrospect, I didn’t have to worry about the response,” he said. “It was overwhelmingly positive and included many people struggling with their own journey or that of a loved one.”
Every CD Projekt Red Review
Cockle was amused when asked if staying positive, like he did in the tweet, is something he really values. “If my wife heard you call me a force of positivity, she’d probably have a really good laugh,” he said. “I’m a nightmare. She always says I’m great in a crisis but terrible with spilled milk.
“I guess my personal journey with cancer was kind of a crisis that I tried to attack with positivity. Just don’t spill any milk nearby!”
Cockle said he was also lucky to have such a strong support network around him, but said there are a myriad of resources and organizations available to those seeking help. “I was lucky,” he said. “My wife has been a rock. Family and friends have all been great and the support from the netizens has been tremendous.”
Cockle also praised Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support for providing lots of material and information about the disease and treatments, and other great help.
“[It’s] really important however that I emphasize that I have been proactive in seeking support,” Cockle added. “Most were offered for free along the way, but I had to make the first contact, with some gentle cajoling from my wife. Reach. The support is there.”
Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in men worldwide and is responsible for the death of tens of thousands of people each year in the United States alone. The risk of developing the disease increases with a number of hereditary and environmental factors, including family history, diet and age, with most cases occurring in men over the age of 45.
Although the condition is linked to common symptoms, including difficulty urinating, it can often take years for a person to show symptoms. Fortunately, a range of treatment options are available and chances of survival are greatest when the disease is caught early.
For more information on prostate cancer symptoms and screening, visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. UK readers can find out more by talking to their GP, visiting the National Health Service websiteor by visiting Prostate Cancer United Kingdomwho also offers risk information for trans women and non-binary people.
Image Credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor to Getty Images
Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist with IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.
