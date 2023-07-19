After Karan Johar’s post about box office clashes, filmmaker Onir tweets on ‘Small Budget Indies’





Image Instagrammed by Onir. (Courtesy:iamOnir) New Delhi: Director Onir has shared his thoughts on big box office clashes in Bollywood, a day after Karan Johar cryptically hinted at the creators of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Merry Christmas for releasing the film the same day as Yodha, which is backed by Dharma Productions. Onir, a national award-winning filmmaker, tweeted, Big Bollywood releases are so upset when there is another big budget release on the same day and they talk about how we should all take care of each other in the industry, but don’t think for a second when they rob a low budget indie film of a few good shows to survive. Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there’s another big budget release on the same day and they talk about how we should all take care of each other in the industry but don’t think for a second when they deprive a low budget indie film of a small number of good shows to survive iamOnir (@iamOnir) July 18, 2023 Now watch what Karan Johar, who is making a comeback with Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, wrote on Threads. “Coming up on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way for studios and producers to go… If we don’t stick together in these challenging and challenging theatrical days, then calling ourselves a brotherhood is futile.” For those who don’t remember, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn had a high profile falling out after the filmmaker decided to go out Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Shivaay. Meanwhile, many people on Twitter supported Onir’s opinion. One user wrote, I couldn’t agree more While most of these low budget movies are 100 times better than the Big Bollywood version. While the Big Bollywood release got Karan Johar’s comfortable greatness makeover from the original, let’s see how the critics are acclaiming it. I couldn’t agree more..!! while most of these low budget movies are 100 times better than the Big Bollywood output.

Although the Big Bollywood release got Karan Johar’s comfortable makeover from the original, let’s see how the critics are acclaiming it. Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) July 19, 2023 Another simply wrote true under the message. TRUE Mahua (@mahuadey20) July 19, 2023 A person called Karan Johar the biggest living hypocrite. Johar is the greatest living hypocrite… Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) July 19, 2023 Some have said clashes are inevitable as there are only 52 Fridays a year. So so true! And there are only 52 Fridays a year, clashes are inevitable. Abhi (@abhimainyahun) July 18, 2023 Nowadays there is a battle to satisfy the ego in Bollywood where people present themselves as actors who get movies, PR, attention but real artists who represent cinema Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Vinay Pathak haven’t got their credit yet, read comment. Nowadays there is a satisfying battle for ego in Bollywood where people posing as actors get movies, PR, attention but real artists who represent cinema Kay Kay Menon Vijay Raz Sanjay Mishra Vinay pathak haven’t got their credit yet Adarsh ​​Pandey (@adarshwho) July 19, 2023 Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

