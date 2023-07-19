Strike by American writers and actors slows Cambridge filming

Shooting in Cambridge, Ontario. slowed as actors flooded picket lines in Hollywood last Friday, joining writers in launching one of the biggest strikes in entertainment industry history.

Often, the Canadian film and television industry will rely on American actors and writers for their projects.

The streets and heritage buildings of Cambridge have served as the setting for many productions over the years. Shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Murdoch MysteriesAnd Queen’s Gambit made Cambridge a filming hub in southern Ontario.

Matthew Walker, the city’s economic development officer for film and marketing, said after the writers’ strike in May, the city noticed a change. Fewer and fewer projects are coming.

“We’ve definitely seen a decrease in monthly or daily inquiries,” Walker said.

Last year, Cambridge set a new record for days filmed with 75. This year, Walker said it had “seen a slight decrease in the actual number of days filmed” since the start of the writers’ strike in May.

“Some of our overseas projects are definitely shelved.”

Not just actors

Those working on the technical side of the Canadian film industry need to stop working, award-winning casting director Jason Knight said in an interview with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo. The morning edition host Craig Norris on Monday.

More than half of the projects that are filmed in Canada are foreign productions, Knight said, in which each episode requires “a village” of behind-the-scenes workers to pull off. From the lighting department to the accountants, Knight said each team had between 100 and 300 people.

“There are many, many different departments that cannot function.”

In Ontario, there are typically “about 40 to 50 production, film and television shows,” Knight said. “From the writers and now SAG, we’re down to about six.”

Canada’s sunny days are vital for the country’s film industry, Knight said. “With the good weather, most filming is done during the summer months.”

Now, with the strike in effect, “all of these skilled workers must stop working at what is usually our busiest time of the year.”

Despite the effect of the Hollywood strike on Knight’s business, he continued to support his American colleagues.

“They’re fighting for, you know, better pay and better treatment,” Knight said. “We stand in solidarity with them.”

ACTRA

David Gale, president of ACTRA Toronto, the Canadian Union of Film and Television/Radio Artists, said just over half of the film work they do is done with SAG-AFTRA.

“The SAG-AFTRA fight is our fight. Our members are pretty much the same,” he said.

David Gale is the President of ACTRA Toronto (ACTRA)

After failing to reach an agreement with the studios, members of SAG-AFTRA, the union protecting film and television/radio actors, announced they would strike at a press conference on July 13, joining the Writers Guild of America which has been on strike since May.

In a statement posted on their website Monday, SAG-AFTRA outlined key details of their negotiations and the studios’ responses. Their main concerns are how actors will be paid by streaming services and their protections regarding the use of their image by artificial intelligence.

“Our reach is large, we employ thousands upon thousands,” Gale said. “There are so many ancillary jobs being created to be part of this over $3 billion industry in the province of Ontario.”

Gale said his union shares the same concerns as SAG-AFTRA.

ACTRA will begin its own contract negotiations in 2024.

