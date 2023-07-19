Connect with us

The real Oppenheimer’s stranger-than-Hollywood love life

While most directors need to amp up the drama in abiopic, especially in the romance department, not much flair should be added to J. Robert Oppenheimer’s complicated, tortured, stranger-than-fiction love life.

In some ways, Oppenheimer was the stereotypical crackpot professor. He was 25 when he became an associate professor of physics at UC Berkeley in 1929, and as a young, unmarried man lived on campus in a room in the Faculty Club. He was an eccentric who wore a porkpie hat everywhere, learned Sanskrit for fun, and preferred long horseback rides in the Berkeley Hills to indoor pursuits.

Young, bright and striking with his piercing blue eyes, Oppenheimer became a campus celebrity. However, his teaching career did not get off to a flying start; students complained that he used long flowery metaphors, often referencing poetry, and that he wrote illegible notes on the board. Once a student asked him a question about an equation they didn’t understand. Oppenheimer said it was under another equation he wrote down. The confused student replied that there was nothing written under that line.

Not below, below, Oppenheimer said. I wrote on it.

But, as was the case throughout his life, Oppenheimer had an incredible ability to adapt his personality to the situation. He began holding court with small groups of students in an office in LeConte Hall (and occasionally hanging out with the grad students), answering questions as he paced the hall chain-smoking. Outside of the formal conference setting, his genius and charm were on full display.

The UC Berkeley Physics Building in Berkeley, California on July 12, 2023. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, had an office in the building. A plaque was placed outside his office noting his accomplishments.

He had the extraordinary ability to speak in full, grammatically correct English sentences, without notes, pausing occasionally, such as between paragraphs, according to Oppenheimer’s biography American Prometheus.

His students were known to dress like Oppie and embrace his passion for poetry and classical music. His simple physical appearance, voice and mannerisms made people fall in love with him, male, female. Almost everyone, says a friend from Berkeley in American Prometheus.

I have never met a person with a magnetism that hit you as fast and as completely as his, added Dorothy McKibbin, whom Oppenheimer would later hire to serve as Los Alamos goaltender.

He was awesome at a party, McKibbin said, and women just loved him.

A portrait of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

According to the biography, Oppie often saw at least half a dozen women at any given time. One was the passenger in his car when it crashed while driving a coastal train. The woman was knocked unconscious by the crash, and for a moment Oppenheimer thought he had killed her. Oppenheimer’s wealthy father gave him a Cézanne from his personal collection as an apology.

That wasn’t Oppies’ only misadventure. In 1934, he tasted international fame for the first time. On February 14, 1934, a UC professor leaves a girl in his car and comes home to bed, reads the headline of the San Francisco Examiner.

[Oppenheimer] wrapped her in a blanket, asked her if she was comfortable and, after receiving an affirmative answer, announced that he was going for a walk, the story goes. Around 3 a.m., a patrolman found the woman sleeping in the car. He tapped on the window to ask her if she was okay. Panicked, she realized that Oppenheimer had not returned. For two hours, the police searched the hills for the physics professor until someone had the good sense to call his room at the Faculty Club. Oppie had come all the way back and gone straight to bed.

I’m prone to do eccentric things, he told the police shyly. Although I don’t think I’ve done it before.

The UC Berkeley Physics Building in Berkeley, California on July 12, 2023. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, had an office in the building. A plaque was placed outside his office noting his accomplishments.

The story was such a perfect anecdote that it went around the world. Oppenheimer’s brother Frank, then at Cambridge, was shocked to read the story in English newspapers.

But Oppenheimer became a one-woman man in 1936 when he met Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist in training at Stanford Medical School. They were passionately in love but their arguments were frequent and toxic. They separated and got back together several times until Tatlock ended their engagement in 1939. (Their volatile relationship continued after his marriage, however. You can read more about Tatlock’s fascinating life and tragic death in our previous story.)

Their engagement ended, Oppenheimer began dating an array of mostly very attractive young girls. Among them was Estelle Caen, a piano prodigy and the sister of famed San Francisco columnist Herb Caen. In August 1939, however, Oppenheimer went to a party in Pasadena and met his future wife Kitty Harrison.

A portrait of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in February 1946.

At the time, Harrison was married to her third husband. But the marriage was floundering and she felt it was love at first sight with Oppie. Soon after, Oppenheimer was accompanying the married woman on his arm to parties, including an awkward party hosted by very recent ex-girlfriend Estelle Caen. American Prometheus tells that his friends were not happy; many hoped he would get back together with Tatlock like he had so many times before. They found Harrison too flirtatious and manipulative. The Oppenheimers family thought even worse of her; her sister-in-law Jackie called her fake, scheming, and one of the few truly wicked people I’ve ever known in my life.

Less than a year after meeting, Harrison became pregnant with Oppenheimer’s child. They called her husband and told him the news over the phone: she needed a divorce. When Oppenheimer told friends he was getting married, some thought he was back with Tatlock. They were shocked that he made it clear that he intended to marry Harrison. They married in November 1940 and moved into 1 Eagle Hill in the Berkeley Hills, where they would live for a decade.

Kitty Oppenheimer stands next to her daughter and son in a 1940 photograph.

American Prometheus painted different portraits of their marriage. Some thought Oppenheimer was too distracted and emotionally distant to be a supportive partner. (A friend of Cal’s once said that Oppie was always desperate for companionship but wasn’t quite sure how to make friends.) Kitty was the jealous type, often frustrated at having to share her husband with the world. As the war progressed, his alcohol addiction worsened, as did their relationship. But Oppenheimer often discussed work issues with his wife, and his friends saw that he valued her opinion.

1 Eagle Hill in Kensington, California on July 12, 2023. J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, lived in the house while a professor at UC Berkeley.

During the war, Oppenheimer reportedly began an affair with Dr. Ruth Tolman, a psychologist with the Office of Strategic Services, the American precursor to the CIA. According to American Prometheus, the case lasted for years and continued after Tolman’s husband died of a heart attack in 1948. When Oppenheimer’s former friend and colleague Ernest Lawrence was questioned by the US government about Oppies’ possible communist connections, he angrily stated that the Tolman case lasted long enough for it to become apparent to the heartbroken deceased Dr. Tolman.

In 1965, Oppenheimer’s habit of smoking up to five packs a day caught up with his body. He was diagnosed with throat cancer and died less than two years later. His cremated remains were scattered off St. John’s in the US Virgin Islands, where the Oppenheimers had lived for a time.

After the Oppenheimers died, Kitty moved in with Bob Serber, one of Oppies’ best friends from their days at UC Berkeley. While socializing, a friend called Serber, calling him Robert.

Don’t call him Robert, Kitty spat. There is only one Robert.



