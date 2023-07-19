Connect with us

Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties

Specials

Published on July 19, 2023
by TLV News

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Annex: NIGHT FLIP
Return 9: SCRAMBLE AT 4 (7 p.m.)
Funky : LADIES EVENING
Moes Penny Bar: OPEN MICRO EVENING (9 p.m.)
Chevrons on the water: CARSON STANFORD (58 hrs)
Roosters: EVENING AFTER WORK KARAOKE (5:30 p.m.); KARAOKE EVENING

Campus Wines: Wine Tasting (57h)

Ajax dinner
118 Courthouse Square – 662-232-8880

Lunch: 11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:309 p.m.

Annex
1002 Jackson Ave East – 662.234.2229

5:01 p.m.

NIGHT FLIP

Happy Hour 59:00
$3 domestic

Back Nine Oxford
308 Lamar Blvd South. – 662-506-6628

11 a.m. 11 p.m.

“30-for-30” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
30 minutes. Simulator time + bacon cheeseburger or wings + soft drink: $30

4-MAN SCRAMBLE (7 p.m. close):
$20 Household Buckets
$1 wings

big bad breakfast
719 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.2666

CLOSED FOR RENOVATION

Bour
309 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.234.1968

11:22:30 a.m.; upstairs bar open 4:01 p.m.

Town grocery store
152 Courthouse Square – 662.232-8080

Lunch: 11:30 p.m. 2:30 a.m.; Bar: 4:01 p.m.
Dinner: 6:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 46h:
$1 off all drinks

FergnDan’s Pizza Cafe
176 Highway 30 – 662.234.3912

10:30 a.m. 8 p.m.

Funky’s Pizza & Daiquiri Bar
1012 Jackson Ave East – 662.259.2881

2:01 p.m.

LADIES EVENING
$5 Skinny Bitches

The Oxford Growler
265 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.638.0600

11 p.m. 9 p.m.

The library
120 11th Street South – 662.234.1411

3:01 p.m.

Happy Hour 37h:
$1 off all drinks

McCormick’s
120 Alumni Dr. (at The Inn at Ole Miss) – 662.234.2333

Breakfast: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner: 11 p.m.; Bar: 2 p.m. until

Wine & Whiskey Wednesday:
2 glasses for 1 of house wine;
$1 off whiskey

by Moe
311 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.236.6637

11:22
The Penny Bar opens at 3 p.m.

Happy Hour 36h:
$1 off all drinks
$2 off all snacks

Ollie’s donuts
2151 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.281.8414

5h3013h

Opa!
306 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.380.5166

11:10 a.m.; bar open late

Happy Hour 36h

Blues Rooster House
114 Courthouse Square – 662.236.7970

3:01 p.m.

NIGHT AFTER WORK KARAOKE
5:30 p.m.
Special drinks

KARAOKE
$4 Vodka and whiskey
$5 Domestics

The kitchen opens at 4 p.m.

Saint Leon
922 Jackson Ave East – 662.380.5141

Lunch 11:30 a.m.; Bar & Pizza 35h; Dinner 5:10 p.m.

Happy Hour 35h:
$10 pizza
$6 wine and cocktails
bubbles + fries

Snack bar
721 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.6363

CLOSED FOR RENOVATION

SoLa
401 Lamar Blvd South. – 662.238.3500

5:10 p.m.

SPAGHETTI EVENING
Happy Hour 57h:
$5 Freshly Squeezed Margaritas

Tallahatchie Gourmet
1221 Van Buren Ave. – 662.380.5122

11 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

One more
1101 E. Jackson Ave – 662.371.9899

11:22

Happy Hour 36h:
$2 Tacos
$5 House Margaritas / Pitchers $20
Maids 2 for 1
Half price apps

Vault Tavern
710 Lamar Boulevard North. – 662.236.1871

11h3022h

Happy Hour 47h:
$1 off all drinks

