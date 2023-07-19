Funny Girl Tour features non-Jewish actor as Fanny Brice, reigniting Jewface critics

Jackie Heidenberg

The announcement last week that Katerina McCrimmon would star as Fanny Brice in the national tour of Funny Girl, the Broadway musical about a pioneering Jewish comedian, drew criticism from some Jewish actors who say the role should only be played by someone who identifies as Jewish.

The casting, announced July 11, is a breakout role for McCrimmon, who previously appeared briefly on Broadway in Tennessee Williams The Rose Tattoo but has mostly done small productions.

Receive the Jewish Exponent newsletter by email and never miss our top stories

We do not share data with third-party providers. Free registration

But that disappointed some Jewish performers and their allies in the theater community who knew the production had advertised itself as specifically looking for actors of Jewish descent.

Jennifer Apple, one of the first actresses to discuss the decision on social media, said that because Jewishness was central to Brice, a pioneering vaudevillian of the early 20th century, it should be so for everyone who plays her.

Fanny Brice was a real human being, said Apple, who also auditioned for the role of Brice and appeared on The Bands Visit’s nationwide tour, about an accidental trip by Egyptian police bands to an Israeli town. She was a Jewish icon. She was a heroine. She in herself paved the way for performers like me to be able to have a career. If it weren’t for her and her boldness, many of us Jewish women couldn’t be performers. So that’s integral to that role, in particular.

Anyone can have Jewish heritage without embracing a Jewish identity, just ask actress Lea Michele, who replaced Jewish actor Beanie Feldstein as Brice in the recent Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Michele’s father is a Sephardic Jew, but she was raised as a Catholic and said she does not identify as Jewish. (For six seasons on the hit TV show Glee, Michele played a Jewish character, Rachel Berry, who was one day to portray Fanny Brice.)

But none of McCrimmons’ casting coverage in arts media has suggested a personal connection to the Jewish identity of Brice’s characters, and in show materials she identifies as a proud Cuban-American from Miami. She did not respond to a request for comment.

I have no doubt that Katerina is terrific and more than capable of leading a national tour, Samantha Massell, an actor who appeared in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, posted on Instagram after the casting announcement. But if you consider yourself an advocate for representation in casting and are okay with it (or celebrate it), you need to check yourself out.

The casting adds to an ongoing debate over identity and performance. Some argue that actors should be able to play any role, regardless of their background. But the idea that at least some roles should be reserved for actors whose identities overlap with their characters has gained momentum in recent years, opening the door to criticism when non-Jews are portrayed as Jewish characters. (Helen Mirren, who is not Jewish but plays Israeli stateswoman Golda Meir in the upcoming film Golda, is among those who say she espouses both sides.)

Some have criticized the casting of non-Jewish actors in Jewish roles as Jewface. Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman, for example, lambasted the casting of Kathryn Hahn as Joan Rivers in a biopic that was ultimately scrapped; another frequent subject of criticism was Rachel Brosnahan as fictional Jewish comedian Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The real Brice made his debut in Florenz Ziegfelds’ headlining 1910s revue, the Ziegfeld Follies. The 1964 musical and subsequent film Funny Girl, both starring Barbra Streisand, tell of Brices rising to fame as she struggles with her own identity as a Jewish woman, including the shape of her nose, the cadence of her voice, and the rhythm of her humor.

If there’s anything about the play that, when performed by someone of a different identity, could potentially be seen as perpetuating a stereotype or deviating into the land of cultural appropriation, you’ve made the wrong casting decision, said Ari Axelrod, an actor and producer who staged a Broadway rally in response to a neo-Nazi protest outside the premiere preview of Parade, the show about a 1915 anti-Semitic lynching, in which the main character is played by Jewish actor Ben Platt.

Critics of the casting choice say the specific lyrics and sight gags just don’t work as well when performed by people who don’t have specific Jewish experiences because they are or can be offensive.

The song, If a Girl Isn’t Pretty, for example, contains the lyrics, Is a deviated nose such a crime against the nation? referencing Brice’s own body image issues, which she partially resolved with one of the first rhinoplasties in the United States.

The content of this show is specifically about the fact that she was not seen as an attractive Jewish woman, that she had to change her name and appearance to fit in, that she had to assimilate because of her Jewish identity, Apple said. Having someone who is not Jewish doing this could perpetuate stereotypes.

The casting decision for the tour follows a 15-month run on Broadway for Funny Girl. Beginning in April 2022, Feldstein starred as Fanny Brice in the revival, bringing her childhood dream to life. (Feldstein’s 3rd birthday party was Funny Girl themed.)

I truly believe that any Jewish woman who wants to be funny, act and sing owes something to Fanny Brice, she told Jewish Week in New York last year.